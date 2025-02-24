‘#JusticeForShann’: Youth leaders call for accountability in Grade 11’s death during school event

Youth leaders have called for accountability from a Catholic private school in Marikina City after a senior high school student lost his life during a school event, allegedly due to the lack of immediate emergency response.

The Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP) called for justice for Shann Mikhail Eustaquio, a student of Our Lady of Perpetual Succor College (OLOPSC), who suddenly collapsed while playing basketball during the school’s annual Senior High Mini-Olympics on Saturday, February 22.

According to the school, the incident occurred at 9:27 a.m.

It added that the Grade 11 student was declared dead at the hospital around 11:06 a.m.

In a statement, OLOPSC said it initiated “urgent response” from its “experienced emergency medical responders prior to the arrival of the ambulance.”

Meanwhile, social media posts and conversation screenshots alleged that the student had “collapsed and went into a seizure.”

“No physical contact was made during this. There was no medical team on the court. Instead, a PE [Physical Education] teacher performed CPR (it was done after the seizure), when S was already unconscious,” a Reddit user claimed.

CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is an emergency life-saving procedure performed when the heart stops beating or beats ineffectively, preventing blood from circulating to the brain and other organs.

It can also be administered when a person is unresponsive and not breathing, or only gasping

The Reddit user alleged that “students tried to get help from outside,” but the guards told them they could not leave.

“When the school nurses finally arrived, instead of providing proper medical care, they simply made S smell something on a cotton ball,” the Redditor claimed.

A deputy at the Philippine Normal University-USC Central Student Council compiled screenshots of users discussing the incident and other related social media posts.

“I stand with the family, friends, classmates, and fellow students in demanding accountability and justice for the lack of necessary action and responsibility,” JD Versoza wrote.

“Hindi p’wede na sasagutin niyo lang lahat ng gastusin. Kung binigyan niyo lamang ng karampatang aksyon at pansin ang aksidente, may maisasalba sana kayong buhay. Panagutin ang dapat managot! #justiceforshann,” he added.

The SCAP also condemned the “gross negligence” of the school administration in handling the situation.

“This is not just incompetence; this is negligence that cost a young person’s life. A school of such stature should be able to afford qualified medical professionals on standby, especially during could-be high-risk events like intramurals,” it said in a statement.

“Their failure to do so, along with their alleged efforts to suppress discussions and erase evidence, speaks volumes about their priorities—protecting their image over ensuring the safety and well-being of their students,” the SCAP added.

Its alliance also accused the administration of downplaying the incident by calling it “unforeseen and isolated.”

“Their failure to recognize their lapses in medical response, lack of proper emergency protocols, and absence of immediate medical personnel only proves their gross disregard for student welfare. This was not an accident—it was a systemic failure that could have been prevented had the institution taken proactive steps to ensure student safety,” SCAP said.

“We demand justice for Shann Eustaquio and we demand full accountability from OLOPSC. A mere financial offer for funeral expenses cannot undo this irreversible loss. The school must be held responsible for its failure to provide proper medical assistance and ensure student safety. This tragedy should not be silenced or forgotten,” it added.

The alliance ended its statement with the hashtags “#JusticeForShann” and “#HoldOLOPSCAccountable.”

The Sangguniang Kabataan of Barangay Tañong in Marikina also expressed its “strongest condemnation” of the school and said that the incident was “not just a tragedy” but an “outrage that demands accountability and immediate reform.”

“Schools, being institutions of learning, should be sanctuaries of safety, places where students and parents entrust not only their education but also their well-being. However, the recent events at OLOPSC have revealed grave lapses in ensuring student safety, specifically in emergency preparedness and medical response,” it said.

“We firmly believe that NO STUDENT SHOULD EVER FEEL UNSAFE WITHIN SCHOOL PREMISES, no family should ever have to mourn the loss of a child due to an institution’s failure to act responsibly,” the youth council added.

It also issued demands in a resolution addressed to OLOPSC, the city government and other relevant agencies, and all academic institutions.

“We demand justice, accountability, and systemic reforms to guarantee that no more lives will be lost due to institutional negligence,” the youth council said.

School’s response

Meanwhile, in its statement, OLOPSC said it will extend “any and all forms of assistance” to support the student’s family, including financial and emotional help.

The school also added that its guidance office will conduct “stress debriefings and grief counseling” for those who witnessed the incident.

The school vowed it is “taking all countermeasures to avoid similar incidents in the future,” including “strengthening” its emergency response protocols.

“We also assure everyone that we listen to your comments, suggestions, and grievances, as we maintain openness and transparency to our shareholders,” OLOPSC said.

The school also shared a post expressing its “deepest condolences” to the student’s family and loved ones as they grieve for Eustaquio’s demise.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” OLOPSC said.

“Shann will always be remembered in our school community,” it added.

The school described Eustaquio as a “cheerful and friendly student who always beamed his sweetest smile to anyone in the community.”