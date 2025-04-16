Bishop calls on faithful to ‘actively work for peace’ amid Abra killings

A Catholic bishop is urging the faithful to “actively work for peace” amid a surge in what are believed to be politically related killings in the northern province of Abra.

Bishop Leopoldo Jaucian of Bangued said the “senseless violence and bloodshed” in the province is a call for all believers to take an active role in building peace.

He emphasized that the Christian response to violence must go beyond prayer and include concrete actions rooted in compassion and respect for life.

“We are called not only to pray for peace but to actively work for it and build it, knowing that every human life is a gift from God-precious, irreplaceable, and deserving of dignity,” Jaucian said.

In response to the spate of violence, the bishop announced a “Walk for Peace” on Wednesday, April 16, inviting the faithful and all peace advocates to gather at St. James the Elder Cathedral from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

“This is not merely a gathering but a testament to our commitment to peace and the sanctity of life,” Jaucian said.

He urged the people not to rely on outside intervention to restore peace but to lead the change themselves, beginning with their own communities and families.

“Let the transformation begin with us through our faith,” he said. “I urge you, dear peace-loving Abrenians, to stand with us, walk with us, and work with us in building a province where harmony triumphs over hatred.”

Citing data from Abra Police Provincial Office, state-run Philippine News Agency earlier reported at least 18 shootings that left 12 dead and 18 injured from Jan. 12 to March 29.

By coming together as “one Church,” the bishop added, the Walk for Peace will send a strong message that “peace is possible—but it requires our action.”

“May the Lord of Peace bless our journey and strengthen our resolve to take every step toward justice, reconciliation, and peace,” he also said.