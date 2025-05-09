Russian President Putin tells new pope he trusts in constructive dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated new pope Leo on his election on Thursday and said he trusted that constructive dialogue would be maintained, based on Christian values, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying.

READ: US Cardinal Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff | Prevost, first U.S. pope, supported Francis and shunned spotlight

“I am certain that the constructive dialogue and interaction that has been established between Russia and the Vatican will develop further on the basis of the Christian values that unite us,” news agencies quoted Putin as saying.

READ:

—Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese