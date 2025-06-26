Manila archdiocese urges communal prayer for world peace

Amid tensions in the Middle East, the Archdiocese of Manila has called on Catholic communities to unite in prayer for world peace.

In a circular released Wednesday, Cardinal Jose Advincula urged parishes and religious communities within the archdiocese to hold communal prayer activities, including Masses, rosary prayers and Eucharistic adoration.

“May I request all parishes, mission stations, shrines, chapels, and communities of consecrated persons in the Archdiocese of Manila to organize communal prayers, Eucharistic Adoration, praying of the rosary, and Eucharistic celebrations for world peace,” Advincula said.

“Let us fervently offer our prayers and sacrifices so that the voice of peace may be heard to stop the tragedy of war,” he added.

The archdiocese also announced the inclusion of a special intention for peace in the Prayers of the Faithful at all Masses beginning Wednesday.

“We earnestly pray to God the Father almighty for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine, and the world. May God cleanse the world of all violence, greed, and misuse of power that bring suffering and death to many. Let us pray to the Lord,” said the special intention.

The call for prayer follows a renewed appeal from Pope Leo XIV, who recently urged world leaders to pursue peace and end violence, particularly in the Middle East.

“Stop the tragedy of war before it becomes an irreparable abyss,” the pope said.

The archdiocese emphasized the power of communal prayer as a spiritual response to global unrest and a call for solidarity among the faithful.