Philippines imposes 60-day curb on pork imports

— The Philippines‘ agriculture ministry said on Monday it has imposed a 60-day restriction on pork imports to protect the local industry.

Local producers had lost P27.9 billion ($441.25 million) in the first seven months of the year, it said in a statement

“The preliminary findings show that the surge in pork imports is putting severe pressure on our local producers,” said agriculture minister, Francisco Tiu Laurel.

($1 = 63.2290 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty