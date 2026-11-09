Philippines imposes 60-day curb on pork imports

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Interaksyon
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November 9, 2026 - 3:27 PM
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People wearing face masks as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) shop at a market, in Manila, Philippines, January 16, 2021. (Reuters/Lisa Marie David)

MANILA  The Philippines‘ agriculture ministry said on Monday it has imposed a 60-day restriction on pork imports to protect the local industry.

Local producers had lost P27.9 billion ($441.25 million) in the first seven months of the year, it said in a statement

“The preliminary findings show that the surge in pork imports is putting severe pressure on our local producers,” said agriculture minister, Francisco Tiu Laurel.

($1 = 63.2290 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty

Interaksyon

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