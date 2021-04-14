Ayuda scam alert: BSP warns public vs scammers seeking account information for ECQ aid

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cautioned the public against suspicious messages about financial aid.

The central bank issued this warning in an advisory posted on Monday, April 13.

The screenshot showed that some individuals posing as financial institutions are sending messages asking for account information from others so that they can allegedly be registered for “ayuda” or financial aid.

The BSP, however, said financial institutions are never asking for personal and financial information.

“Iwasan maging biktima ng ayuda scams. Pinapaalalahanan ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) ang publiko na maging maingat at mapanuri,” it said.

“Hindi kailanman manghihingi ng inyong personal at financial information ang #BSP, mga bangko at iba pang financial institutions,” it added.

Iwasan maging biktima ng AYUDA SCAMS. Pinapaalalahanan ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) ang publiko na maging maingat at mapanuri. Hindi kailanman manghihingi ng inyong personal at financial information ang #BSP, mga bangko at iba pang financial institutions.#ScamAlert pic.twitter.com/wokkPHSXdD — Bangko Sentral (@BangkoSentral) April 13, 2021

The national government previously allotted P1,000 worth of aid per individual and no more than P4,000 per family affected by the two-week enhanced community quarantine.

The renewed two-week ECQ was implemented over the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite, collectively called the NCR Plus.

Local government units were given the authority to distribute the ECQ aid either in cash or “in-kind” donations.

The Department of Interior and Local Government later assured the public that this financial support will continue even after the NCR Plus shifted to the modified enhanced version.

“It’s not true that the ayuda for NCR Plus will stop because we have shifted to MECQ. That is fake news. Though more people are now back to work, the ayuda is a commitment of government and will continue to be distributed despite the change in quarantine classification,” said DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

Around P1.75 billion of cash assistance had reportedly been distributed to beneficiaries so far.