Do COVID-19 vaccines contain fetus parts? DOH debunks circulating video

The Department of Health refuted claims of a circulating video clip that alleged the COVID-19 vaccine contained chopped parts of a fetus.

It did not identify who uploaded the circulating video with false claims and did not identify which COVID-19 jab it is referring to.

The health agency, however, stressed that all vaccine brands underwent clinical trials before being approved and rolled out in the country.

“The Department of Health clarifies a circulating video claiming vaccines contain chopped parts of a fetus. Walang parte ng fetus sa mga bakuna, hindi din ito naglalaman ng cells ng mga ipinalaglag na sanggol,” it said.

“Sinisigurado ng kagawaran na ang mga bakuna ay epektibo upang maiwasan na magkaroon ng malala o mamatay mula sa COVID-19. Bilang karagdagan dito, ang mga bakuna na may EUA ay dumaan sa masusing pag-aaral ng ating mga experts,” it added.

The DOH also advised the public against sharing unverified information online.

“The Department reminds the public to always verify information available online with legitimate sources,” it said.

Moreover, the health agency also urged Filipinos to have themselves inoculated with COVID-19 jabs in their respective communities.

So far, the vaccine brands have received emergency use authorization from the country’s Food and Drug Administration are:

Pfizer-BioNTech Oxford’s AstraZeneca Sinovac’s Coronavac Sputnik V Janssen COVID-19 Covaxin Moderna

Local government units are currently administering vaccines to Filipinos eligible for A1 (health workers), A2 (elderly), A3 (persons with comorbidities), according to the national government’s priority list.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., meanwhile, proposed the vaccination of the remaining A4 group, who comprises essential workers including uniformed personnel, in the last week of May.