Supermarket warns customers of phishing attempts using brand name, logo

A local supermarket warned its customers against malicious links using its brand and promotions for “phishing attempts.”

Robinsons Supermarket issued this advisory on Thursday, July 8. It also attached screenshots of these links to the post.

“We care about your safety! Be wary of phishing attempts! It has come to our attention that there are malicious links posing as our brand with the promise of awarding gift certificates,” it said.

Phishing is defined as “a scam by which an Internet user is duped (as by a deceptive email message) into revealing personal or confidential information which the scammer can use illicitly.”

Meanwhile, the supermarket also said that it is not currently celebrating its 40th anniversary or any type of promotions.

“Please do not click or share those links. Robinsons Supermarket is not celebrating its 40th Anniversary or endorsing any surveys outside of our official website: https://www.robinsonssupermarket.com.ph/,” it said.

The screenshots showed a sketchy website that used the logo and name of Robinsons Supermarket. The dubious page leads users to a fraudulent gift certificate award or voucher.

The management advised its customers to only follow its official social media accounts and other pages via this link.

In the comments section and re-shares of the post, some social media users shared that they either received the suspicious links from their friends or shared the posts themselves.

“Sorry sa na-sendan,” one user said.

“Fake news! Tigilan niyo na mag send sa akin nito,” another user wrote.

“Ang dami nagsend nito sakin kahapon, another user wrote.

As of writing, the advisory had been re-shared 2,000 times on the Facebook.