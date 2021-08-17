False reports urge people to walk into Mandaluyong vaccination sites

Mandaluyong City disclosed screenshots of social media posts falsely claiming that residents are allowed to walk into COVID-19 vaccination centers without prior registration.

The local city government is strictly implementing its policy on registration or listing for its COVID-19 vaccination program.

The screenshots showed some social media users asking people to avail of unused supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the local government.

The posts were shared on Facebook, Twitter, Viber and similar platforms.

The Mandaluyong City Public Information Office on August 16 marked all these images as “fake news.”

In its statement, it reminded the public that it does not allow walk-ins in its COVID-19 vaccination centers, citing the need to go through its MandaVax registration portal.

“Fake news ang mga kumakalat na text at social media post patungkol sa pagtanggap ng walk-in sa ating vaccination sites at maling impormasyon sa pagbabakuna,” it said.

“Ang pamahalaan ng lungsod ng Mandaluyong ay mahigpit na nagpapatupad ng line listing ng mga babakunahan sa lahat ng vaccination sites nito,” it added.

In another statement, the city’s information office also dismissed as false another rumor that “unused stocks” of COVID-19 jabs in vaccination centers would be thrown out if not used.

As of August 16, Mandaluyong City has fully vaccinated 225,955 individuals.

To those who want to receive their COVID-19 jab, a QR code of the city’s MandaVax registration portal was provided for convenience on Mandaluyong City PIO’s Facebook page.

Once they fill up the forms, they will have to wait for a notification confirming their schedule.