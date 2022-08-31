‘Clickbait’: Bam Aquino calls out YouTube channel for spreading fake content about him

Former senator Bam Aquino called out a YouTube channel for spreading fake videos about him and his family.

Aquino shared on August 30 an image that showed several thumbnails of videos from a YouTube channel called “Whistle-Blower PH”.

The thumbnails showed titles of videos that contained different allegations and conspiracies against the former lawmaker.

One of the titles in the screenshot of the thumbnail reads: “Nganga!! Bam walang mukhang naiharap sa Taumbayan matapos lumitaw isang 1977 actual footage.”

Aquin said these are lies, clickbait and urged the public not to click the videos.

“Nagsisimula na naman silang magpakalat ng mga pekeng content,” he said.

Nagsisimula na naman silang magpakalat ng mga pekeng content. Babala po ito sa lahat ng patuloy na nagpapakalat ng fake news: HINDI RIN KAMI TITIGIL SA PAGLABAN. May mga angkop na aksyon na gagawin para sa inyo. Patuloy na magmatyag at i-report ang mga ito. Maraming salamat po! pic.twitter.com/sPkJJ73xOg — Bam Aquino (@bamaquino) August 30, 2022

Aquino warned the people behind the spread of such content online that there will be corresponding measures that will be meted out against them.

“Babala po ito sa lahat ng patuloy na nagpapakalat ng fake news: HINDI RIN KAMI TITIGIL SA PAGLABAN. May mga angkop na aksyon na gagawin para sa inyo,” Aquino said.

“Patuloy na magmatyag at i-report ang mga ito. Maraming salamat po!” he added.

The Whistle-Blower PH channel can still be accessed on the video-sharing platform as of writing.

Based on its profile, it was launched on Nov. 13, 2021. It currently has 119,000 subscribers.

Its description reads: “Inihahatid namin ang mga pinaka-maiinit na balita sa larangan ng politika sa ating bansa. Hindi bias. Hindi fake news peddler. Pro-Government lang.”

The channel also has a Facebook page with only 314 followers so far.

Prior to this, Aquino was also among those who called out the spread of false news about his uncle, late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., during the commemoration of the latter’s death anniversary on August 21.

Some social media posts claimed the late statesman died as a Malaysian citizen and not as a Filipino.

They used a hashtag “#NinoyIsNotAHero” on Ninoy Aquino Day.

“Walang basehan ang mga pekeng impormasyon na ito tungkol kay Ninoy Aquino. Ninoy Aquino died a Filipino. Ninoy lived and died a hero,” the younger Aquino said.

The Twitter user behind the false tweet used the name of the popular Pinoy pop group SB19.

READ: Fact check: Ninoy Aquino died a Malaysian citizen?

In an update about this tweet, Bam thanked the fans of SB19, collectively called A’tin, who informed him that the online user behind the spread of false news is a troll account.

“Hey, guys! Maraming SB19 fans ang nag-reach out at sinabing ang na-feature sa aming Fake News Card ay isang troll account,” the former lawmaker said.

“Ito yung dahilan kung bakit mas doble kayod tayo sa paglaban sa kasinungalingan. Creative na sila magsinungaling. Thanks, A’tins! Ok brb listening to Bazinga,” he added.

Hey, guys! Maraming SB19 fans ang nag-reach out at sinabing ang na-feature sa aming Fake News Card ay isang troll account. Ito yung dahilan kung bakit mas doble kayod tayo sa paglaban sa kasinungalingan. Creative na sila magsinungaling Thanks, A’tins! Ok brb listening to Bazinga https://t.co/5uT22KHixb — Bam Aquino (@bamaquino) August 22, 2022

The song “Bazinga” is one of SB19’s hit songs in their 2021 album “Pagsibol.”