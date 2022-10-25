Satire: Posts claiming Marcos appointed Vergerie as new PNP chief

Claim: Several social media posts claim that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire as the new head of the Philippine National Police.

The circulating art card which is packaged like a breaking news features a photo of Vergeirie with text that reads, “BBM names Vergeirie as New PNP Chief.”

RATING: This claim is satire.

Facts

Marcos did not appoint DOH Undersecretary Vergeire as the new PNP chief. There are no available documents or statements from Malacañang that support this claim.

The current PNP chief is General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. He was appointed by Marcos on Aug. 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Vergeirie still serves as the health undersecretary. She is also currently the officer-in-charge of the DOH, a post she was assigned in July.

Why it matters

There are more than 60 Facebook posts asserting that the president appointed Vergeirie as the new PNP chief.

While some online users noted in the caption that it is satire or spoof, many reposted the art card without a disclaimer.

Based on the comments of social media users, some believed that the appointment of Vergeirie was true.

One of the posts has earned more than 180 Facebook reactions, about 30 comments, and 23 shares.

This story is part of the Philippine Fact-check Incubator, an Internews initiative to build the fact-checking capacity of news organizations in the Philippines and encourage participation in global fact-checking efforts.

Interaksyon is part of #FactsFirstPH, a multi-sectoral initiative promoting truth in public space and demanding accountability for falsehoods. For those interested to join the initiative, email inf[email protected]

Interaksyon is also a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippine elections. It is an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.