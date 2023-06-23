Will Filipinos get to watch ‘Barbie’ two days earlier than rest of the world?

Will the Philippines be the first country in the world to see the live-action of Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie?”

A Twitter account sharing updates about series and movies to Filipinos claimed that the highly-anticipated live-action film will premiere in Philippine cinemas “two days earlier than the rest of the world.”

Twitter account @phtvandfilmupd alleged that the same thing will happen to Christopher Nolan’s upcoming biographical thriller “Oppenheimer” to be distributed by Universal Pictures.

“‘BARBIE’ and ‘OPPENHEIMER’ will be released in the Philippines two days earlier than the rest of the world. In cinemas nationwide on July 19, 2023,” the account claimed on Thursday, June 22.

The tweet has earned 835,400 views, over 12,000 likes, 1,490 retweets, and more than 2,830 quotes so far.

It has also excited several Pinoys, with some quipping it was a sort of “colonial reparations” since the movies would supposedly be released earlier than their countries of origin, namely the United States and the United Kingdom.

The US and the UK were both involved in colonization activities in the past. Both colonized the Philippines, with the US from 1898 to 1946 and the UK from 1762 to 1764.

Other Pinoy Twitter users, meanwhile, simply expressed elation at the thought that “Barbie” would supposedly have a theatrical debut in the Southeast Asian country earlier than the movie’s countries of origin.

“PHILIPPINES WINNING, RAHHHHHHHHHHHH,” an online user exclaimed.

“Pinoy pride realness,” another Twitter user commented.

But the IMDb page of “Barbie” claims that the live-action film will have the same July 19 release date in at least four European countries, namely Belgium, France, Iceland and the Netherlands.

The page, however, has yet to include the Philippines, although it has been confirmed that the Greta Gerwig movie will debut in Philippine theaters on July 19.

READ: Love or hate Barbie? Main trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ just dropped

Last May, a French online publication reported that “Barbie” will premiere in French cinemas on July 19.

A Belgian cinema chain also tagged the movie’s release date in Belgium as July 19 on its website.

A website in the Netherlands that allows users to watch movies online likewise tagged “Barbie’s” release date as July 19.

“Barbie” will debut in the US by July 21.

Other countries listed on IMDb as having supposed earlier “Barbie” premiere than the US were Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, and Thailand, among others.

Last Wednesday, the social media account of the live-action film said that fans could enjoy “early access screenings” of “Barbie” in some American theaters by securing tickets.

The screening date is July 19, two days before its US premiere.

Nothing big planned… just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song. 😉💕 Get your tickets to the #BarbieTheMovie early access screenings NOW: https://t.co/UZiz0vUzqJ pic.twitter.com/iDvQgxfOn3 — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) June 20, 2023

“Barbie” is directed by Gerwig from a screenplay by Gerwig and Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Its synopsis from the website reads: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

The film stars Oscar nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively.

For Filipino fans, they can celebrate the US-based “National Pink Day” on Friday, June 23 with “Barbie” at the SM North EDSA, Trinoma, Robinsons Magnolia, SM Megamall, Uptown Mall and SM Mall of Asia.

They will be treated with an “unboxing” of “Barbie” cosplayers with whom they can have photo opportunities.