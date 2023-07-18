Public warned vs false claims about DOH, PGH’s sale of diabetes cure

The Department of Health (DOH) warned the public about an altered post claiming the agency’s sale of a cure for diabetes.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 16, the DOH issued a statement denying the contents of a circulating post using the names of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital.

The post from a Facebook page called “Journey to get rid of diabetes” announced Herbosa’s supposed support for the sale of a diabetes cure and showed people carrying placards thanking the DOH and the UP-PGH for “the official sale” of the supposed drug.

A cursory check showed that the fabricated post has now been deleted.

The department, however, clarified that the now-deleted post and the scenario it depicted were fabricated and intended to “spread false information.”

“The DOH clarifies that no such scenario or statement has been made by the department and its officials,” the statement read.

While remission is possible, there is no known cure for diabetes to date.

The DOH also reminded the public that non-communicable diseases like diabetes are best prevented through healthy practices.

Furthermore, the agency enjoined the public to get information from legitimate sources and warned of pressing criminal charges should related false posts persist.

It listed the following official social media accounts.