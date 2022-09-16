Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

Following is a roundup of reactions to Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month.

RAFA NADAL, 22-TIMES GRAND SLAM WINNER

“I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you.”

SERENA WILLIAMS, 23-TIMES GRAND SLAM WINNER

“I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest – perfectly done, just like your career.

“I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people – including me – and we will never forget.

“I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being

you.”

WIMBLEDON, WHERE FEDERER WON A MEN’S RECORD EIGHT TITLES

“Roger, where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.

“We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”

CARLOS ALCARAZ, NEW MEN’S NUMBER ONE

“Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!”

IGA SWIATEK, WOMEN’S NUMBER ONE

“I just want to thank you for everything you’ve done and everything you are for our sport. It’s been a privilege to witness your career. I wish you all the best.”

ALEXANDER ZVEREV, WORLD NUMBER FIVE

“Thank you @rogerfederer for everything you did for our sport, for inspiring millions of people all around the world, and for being a true role model.

“I feel extremely fortunate and honored to have shared the court with you so many times and will cherish these memories forever. Congratulations on a legendary career! You are one of a kind!”

ANDREA GAUDENZI, ATP CHAIRMAN

“Roger’s impact on tennis, and the legacy he’s built, are impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger brought millions of adoring fans into the game. He spearheaded an incredible new era of growth and elevated the popularity of our sport.

“Few athletes have transcended their field in such a manner. Roger made us all feel proud and fortunate to be part of the same sport. He redefined greatness on the court.”

SWISS PRESIDENT IGNAZIO CASSIS

“What a career, what a champion. Thank you Roger Federer for all the matches, victories, defeats and emotions we were able to experience. The Swiss couldn’t be prouder!”

HUBERT HURKACZ, LAST PLAYER TO FACE AND BEAT FEDERER ON TOUR

“It was an honor to experience your game for all these years and to share the court with you Roger Federer. You’ve been an inspiration to me and many, many others. Congratulations on a legendary career and good luck for the future.”

THOMAS BACH, INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT

“Roger Federer is a gentleman on and off the court – and a

true Olympic champion. Congratulations Roger on your outstanding career, good luck for the future. Hope our paths will cross again.”

ANDY RODDICK, WHO LOST THE 2009 WIMBLEDON FINAL TO FEDERER

“Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It

was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed

grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger.

“Also, seems like a good time to start training for Wimby (Obviously kidding).”

ROLAND GARROS

“An inspiration on and off the court. Thank you, Roger.”

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

“It’s hard to find the words @rogerfederer, watching you

play tennis has been the greatest joy. Thank you.”

ROD LAVER

“Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket.”

SACHIN TENDULKAR, FORMER CRICKETER

“What a career, Roger Federer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories.”

DAVID FERRER, FORMER WORLD NUMBER THREE

“I have many memories of him. Seventeen — that’s the number

of times I lost to him. I could never beat him. Towards the end

of my career, when I saw that I was not at the same level, he

gave me advice and I will remember him with great affection.”

