Philippines’ Blu Boys finish 10th place at Men’s Softball World Cup 2022

Philippine men’s softball team Blu Boys placed 10th in the recently concluded World Baseball Softball Competition held in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-backed team recorded six losses and two wins.

The Philippine team bested Denmark at 8-0 and South Africa at 4-0. South Africa and Denmark ranked 11th and 12th, respectively.

“Our participation here was a good opportunity for the boys to test themselves against the world’s best teams,” ASAPHIL president Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

“I am very elated with their performance, particularly their games against Denmark and South Africa. A Top 10 finish in a team sport in any world competition is always something to be proud of,” he continued.

Lhullier also commended the team’s pitcher Leo Barredo for his performance.

“Hats off to the boys for giving it their best and to ASAPHIL for making it happen. I want to make special mention of our pitcher Leo Barredo, he played at par with the top pitchers in the world,” he said.

Barredo’s earned run average (ERA) is 1.62. Behind him are, Australia‘s gold medalist Jack Besgrove (2.02), Canada‘s Sean Cleary (1.54), and Argentina‘s Roman Godoy (1.04).

An ERA is a measurement used to assess the performance of a pitcher where a low ERA translates to better performance.

On the other hand, Australia led the world tournament with eight wins and one loss.