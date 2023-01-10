‘Padayon’: Fans welcome Carl Tamayo’s decision to accept Japan B. League offer

University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons player Carl Tamayo on Tuesday, January 10 announced that he will be playing professionally in the Japan Basketball League.

“I would like to share with everyone that I have been invited to play in the Japanese B-League, and after consulting my family, Coach Gold, my teammates, and the UPMBT management, I have decided to accept the offer to play professionally in Japan,” Tamayo wrote on Instagram.

He also took to the social media platform to thank the UP Community for “opening the doors of opportunity” for him.

“If there is one thing I learned as a member of the UP Maroons, it is that we can count on the UP community to support us through thick or thin,” wrote Tamayo.

“Ito ang sinasabi nila nung hindi pa ako myembro ng Maroons, at ito ang nakita ko nung suot ko na ang maroon jersey ko: UP has the loudest, most supportive fans in the UAAP. Matatapang, matatalino, walang takot kahit kanino,” the 6-foot-7 forward continued.

The 21-year-old player said it has been his dream to play in the professional league.

“Becoming a professional basketball player is a dream I have had ever since I started playing organized basketball. It will allow me to care of my family while playing the game that I love,” Tamayo said.

“To the UP community and to the team’s fans, salamat kaayo; I cannot thank you enough for your prayers and for your support. Whatever colors I wear in the years to come, my heart will always bleed maroon,” the former Rookie of the Year concluded.

Wishes of luck

Many welcomed Tamayos’ decision to play in Japan. Others also thanked him for his contribution to the UP Fighting Maroons.

“I’m sad cause hindi na kita makikita but I’m happy na achieve mo na rin yung dream mo to be professional bball player. Good luck on your journey, Carl!” a Twitter user said.

“Carl! HUHUHUHU aray ko?!? But good luck with your pro career and thank you for representing UP. The community loves you!” a social media user wrote.

“Maraming salamat Carl Tamayo!! Good luck sa Japan, forever kang bebeboy ng UP community. We love you sm (so much). These two amazing runs wouldn’t have been possible without you,” an online user said.

“PADAYON! God bless you, Carl!” a Facebook user commented.

“Grab the opportunity while you’re still young nice move,” a social media user said.

Some basketball athletes also sent a message to Tamayo.

“Proud of you @carltamayo10!!! Good luck sa next chapter ng career mo,” UP Men’s Basketball Team Captain Brix Ramos wrote in an Instagram story.

“Great run @carltamayo10! See you in the B-League real soon,” Thirdy Ravena said.

Kai Sotto and Rhon Jhay Abarrientos also sent their warm regards to Tamayo.

Last December, the UP Fighting Maroons ended the UAAP Season 85 with runner-up finish.

Aside from Tamayo, Kiefer, and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos joined Japan Basketball League.

Tamayo has not yet disclosed which team he would play for in the overseas league.