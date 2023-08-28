‘You guys are the real MVP!’: EJ Obiena dedicates pole vault silver in world championships to Filipinos

“Para sa 113 MILYONG PILIPINO sa buong mundo!”

In a Facebook post, Pole vaulter EJ Obiena dedicated his historic finish at the 2023 World Athletics Championship to his fellow Filipinos.

EJ snagged a silver medal after clearing a six-meter mark, during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, a first for the Philippines.

He placed second behind world record holder Swedish Armand Duplantis.

The event took place in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday night, August 26 (Sunday morning in Manila).

Following this feat, EJ uploaded photos of himself at the podium during the awarding ceremony.

He also expressed gratitude to all the Filipinos who supported him.

“Philippines, your first silver medal in the history of the World Athletics Championships. Para sa 113 MILYONG PILIPINO sa buong mundo. Kaya natin to. Kung hindi, kakayanin!” the Filipino pole vaulter said.

“Thank you very much to everyone who screamed here in Budapest and made it feel like home, especially today at the awarding ceremony. Maraming salamat po. You guys made this as sweet as it is,” he added.

Facebook users showered EJ with congratulatory remarks and applause emojis in the comments section of his Facebook post.

“Congratulations EJ! We screamed to the top of our lungs during the event here in Budapest! We’re all proud of you! Keep up the amazing work,” a Filipino said on Facebook.

“You did it again young man, sooo proud of you. Congratulations and keep soaring the best is yet to come for you. Thank you again for bringing honor to your country and your kababayans,” another Facebook user commented.

EJ’s post has since garnered 15,000 reactions, 1,100 comments and 1,100 shares on the platform.

Here are the top four pole vaulters who made a podium finish as listed on the World Athletics Championship website:

Duplantis of Sweden Obiena of the Philippines Kurtis Marschall of Australia Christopher Nilsen of the United States

This milestone came after EJ rose to number 2 or the world’s second top vaulter after Duplantis with a score of 1,432 points in the overall men’s pole vault ranking by the World’s Athletics last July.

He also qualified for his second appearance at the highly anticipated Paris Olympics 2024.

