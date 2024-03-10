NBA roundup: Luka Doncic sets triple-double mark in win

Luka Doncic set an NBA record with his sixth consecutive 30-point triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rolled past the host Detroit Pistons, 142-124, on Saturday night.

Doncic piled up 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He surpassed Russell Westbrook, who recorded five straight 30-point triple-doubles in 2017.

Kyrie Irving had 21 points and Daniel Gafford supplied 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Tim Hardaway Jr. also scored 17 points for the Mavs.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Simone Fontecchio had 27 points, James Wiseman notched 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaden Ivey contributed 17 points and six rebounds.

Hornets 110, Nets 99

Miles Bridges scored 24 points, Brandon Miller racked up 23 points and Charlotte beat visiting Brooklyn, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Nic Richards had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Vasilije Micic supplied 12 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who shot 54.3 percent from the field and prevailed despite committing 16 turnovers.

Cam Thomas returned from a six-game injury absence to score 31 points for the Nets. He was 12-of-24 shooting from the field, including draining five 3-pointers.

Celtics 117, Suns 107

Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Jaylen Brown finished with 27 points to help visiting Boston avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season by beating Phoenix.

Tatum scored 22 points in the second half, 13 of them in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix received a season-high 45 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists from Kevin Durant, who was 18-of-26 from the field. It was Durant’s fifth game with at least 40 points this season.

Spurs 126, Warriors 113

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham added 20 points each as visiting San Antonio rolled to a win over Golden State in San Francisco.

The teams were without their star players, as both the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama missed the game with respective ankle injuries. San Antonio’s Devin Vassell (left hip contusion) also sat out.

Dominick Barlow scored 19 points and Julian Champagnie had 17 — both season highs — for San Antonio. Tre Jones finished with 11 assists. Klay Thompson had 27 points for Golden State while Jonathan Kuminga scored 26, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Andrew Wiggins scored 11 apiece. The Warriors dropped their second straight and third of their past four games.

Nuggets 142, Jazz 121

Jamal Murray tied his season high with 37 points, Nikola Jokic had 26 points and host Denver beat Utah.

Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points, Christian Braun and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points each and Peyton Watson had 12 points for Denver. The Nuggets have won eight of nine after the All-Star break and moved into a tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second seed in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Keyonte George led Utah with 29 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, John Collins had 19 points, Collin Sexton chipped in 17 and Brice Sensabaugh finished with 16 points for Utah. Walker Kessler grabbed 11 rebounds in the loss.

Clippers 112, Bulls 102

Paul George scored 22 points and James Harden added a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Los Angeles turned up its intensity in the third quarter and rallied for a victory over visiting Chicago.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points with nine rebounds, Ivica Zubac had 16 points with nine rebounds and Norman Powell added 18 points as the Clippers used a 19-4 run in the third quarter to rally from a 10-point deficit and win for the fourth time in their past five games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points with 10 assists and Nikola Vucevic added 22 points with 11 rebounds for the Bulls in their return to Los Angeles. Both are Southern California alums. Coby White scored 19 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 13 as Chicago saw its three-game winning streak come to an end while dropping the final game of a four-game Western Conference road trip.

Trail Blazers 128, Raptors 118 (OT)

Deandre Ayton scored a season-best 30 points and collected 19 rebounds in his return from injury to lead Portland past visiting Toronto.

Dalano Banton added 25 points and seven rebounds and Anfernee Simons recorded 23 points and seven assists for the Trail Blazers, who ended their nine-game home losing streak. Toumani Camara had 15 points and nine rebounds, Matisse Thybulle contributed 13 points and four steals and Scoot Henderson added 13 points for Portland.

Immanuel Quickley had 29 points and seven assists and Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points for Toronto, which lost for the fifth time in its past six games. Chris Boucher added 16 points and eight rebounds, Kelly Olynyk had 15 points and eight assists and Jordan Nwora tallied 10 points for the Raptors.

—Field Level Media