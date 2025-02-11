Report: Mavs’ Anthony Davis (adductor) expected to miss multiple weeks

The Dallas Mavericks got a taste of what Anthony Davis could do for them, but they reportedly won’t get another one for multiple weeks due to a left adductor strain.

ESPN reported Sunday night that Davis could even miss a month due to the injury.

The Mavericks acquired Davis from the Lakers as part of a blockbuster multi-team trade last Sunday that saw fellow All-NBA star Luka Doncic go to Los Angeles. Davis returned from an abdominal injury to make his Dallas debut on Saturday.

In 31 minutes of action against the visiting Houston Rockets, Davis collected 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. He went 10 of 18 from the field. However, his day ended unexpectedly late in the third quarter due to a non-contact injury.

Despite telling reporters after the game that he was “very confident” that he didn’t have anything serious going on, Davis was ruled out for the Mavericks’ game against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Monday.

The 31-year-old Davis, who is in his 13th NBA season, is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He is a 10-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, with four of those coming as a first-teamer.

The Mavericks are 28-25 and in eighth place in the Western Conference. They would need to move up to sixth to avoid having to take part in the play-in tournament to get to the postseason.

—Field Level Media