Crème de la crème: The Philippines’ 10 richest individuals and their ventures

Familiar surnames were included in the Philippines’ wealthiest list released by the entrepreneurial magazine Forbes this year.

Some of the business moguls made their debut on the prestigious roster following their inheritance while some business personalities made a comeback.

Here is the list of the country’s top ten wealthiest and some of their respective brands and ventures:

Sy siblings

The children of late business magnate Henry Sy Sr., Teresita, Elizabeth, Henry Jr., Hans, Herbert and Harley, control SM Supermalls, the country’s largest mall chain.

SM Investments Corporation is considered one of Southeast Asia’s largest conglomerates with interests in department stores, supermarkets, banks, hotels, real estate and mining.

A. Retail

SM Store

SM Supermarket

SM Hypermarket

Savemore

Walter Mart Supermarket

Alfamart

Specialty stores: Ace Hardware, SM Appliances, Homeworld, Our Home, Toy Kingdom, Kultura, Baby Company, Sports Central, Miniso, Pet Express, Watsons, Uniqlo

B. Property

SM Prime Holdings, Inc: SM Supermalls, SM Development Corporation (SMDC), Commercial Properties Group, SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation

C. Banking

BDO Unibank, Inc.

China Banking Corporation

D. Equity Investments

Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corporation

CityMall

2GO

MyTown

Manuel Villar

Villar, also a former House Speaker and Senate President, is the chairperson of the Vista Mall (formerly Starmall) which is one of the country’s largest mall operators. He is also the chair of Vista Land & Lifescapes, the country’s largest homebuilder.

He is also the husband of Sen. Cynthia Villar, the current chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform.

The following are some of Villar’s ventures:

Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc: Brittany, Crown Asia, Camella Homes, Communities Philippines, Vista Residences

Golden Bria Holdings, Inc: Golden Haven, Inc.

AllHome Corporation

Vistamalls, Inc. (formerly Starmalls, Inc.)

Fine Properties, Inc.

Prime Asset Ventures, Inc: Streamtech Systems Technologies, PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp., Kratos RES, Inc.

AllBank, Inc.

AllDay Supermarket

Vitacare Healthgroup, Inc.

S.I. Power Corp.

E-Prime Business Solutions, Inc.

Crystal Clear, Inc.

Enrique Razon, Jr.

Razon chairs the International Container Terminal Services which is the country’s leading terminal operator. It has subsidiaries in Eastern Europe, Africa and the Americas.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Bloomberry Resorts Corp: Sureste Properties, Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, Inc.

Lance Gokongwei and siblings

The six Gokongwei children, Lance, Robina, Lisa, Faith, Hope and Marcia, inherited their fortune from their late father John Gokongwei Jr.

JG Summit Holdings, Inc.

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

Cebu Air, Inc.

Robinsons Land Corp.

Universal Robina Corp.

Robinsons Specialty Stores, Inc.

Eurogrocer Corporation

Handyman Express Mart, Inc.

Robinsons Supermarket Corp.

Robinsons Daiso Diversified Corp.

Jaime Zobel de Ayala

AC Industrial Technology Holdings

Azalea Technology Investments

Ayala Education

AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp.

Ayala Land

Bank of the Philippine Islands

Manila Water Corporation

Globe Telecom, Inc.

Andrew Tan

Megaworld Corporation: Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Empire East Land Holdings Inc, Suntrust Properties Inc.

Emperador Distillers, Inc.

Golden Arches Development Corp.

Lucio Tan

LT Group, Inc: Asia Brewery Inc, Tanduay Distillers Inc, Philippine National Bank, Eton Properties, Fortune Tobacco Corp.

Philippine Airlines: PAL Express

MacroAsia Corporation

Victorias Milling Company, Inc.

Ramon Ang

Petron Corporation

San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc.

San Miguel Properties Inc.

San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corp.

Bank of Commerce

Tony Tan Caktiong and family

Jollibee Foods Corporation: Fresh N’ Famous Foods, RRB Holdings

Lucio and Susan Co