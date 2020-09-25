Distance learning briefly interrupted by Google outage affecting Classroom, Meet

Google landed on the top trending list of local Twitter Friday morning after students encountered problems accessing some services of the tech giant used in distance learning.

Students have reported experiencing issues on Google Meet and Google Classroom as they signed into their accounts for online classes on the last day of the week.

Google Meet is a video communication service where people can virutally hold meetings, conferences and lectures.

Google Classroom, meanwhile, is a free web service that streamlines file sharing between teachers and students. It also helps organize student work and foster better communication between the two parties.

Based on a live outage map, majority of those who experienced issues were in Metro Manila.

Another student quipped that such technical issues could merit class suspension.

“Eto na ‘yung bagong suspension, down (ang) system (ng) Google,” the online user wrote with an upside-down smiley emoji.

Another student wondered if being unable to access Google Classroom would merit her to be kicked out.

“Nawala na Google Classroom ko, (maki-kickout) na ba ko neto?” she tweeted.

“Nag-error ‘yong Google Classroom at Google Meet. Mandatory pahiinga sa lahat. Rest well everyone,” another Twitter user wrote.

A Twitter account that previously announced updates on class suspension also reported the similar error at 9:19 a.m.

A parent also tweeted about the error that happened while her child’s online class was ongoing.

“Anyone else having trouble with Google apps? My child’s class is ongoing. LOL,” she wrote.

There were also similar reports around the globe on the wide service outage, including Google Classroom.

At 9:30 a.m., the Twitter account giving class suspension updates said that Google Classroom was already accessible.

As of this writing, Google Suite’s status dashboard shows that Gmail, Google Calendar, Groups, Hangouts, Chat and Meet are experiencing “service disruption.”

Google Classroom, meanwhile, has no current issues already.

There is still no word about what caused the technical issues.

Last month, Filipino workers lamented experiencing errors in Gmail and Google Drive, some of the most essential services in work communication and file storage.

READ: Workers lament disruption caused by G-mail, Google Drive glitches