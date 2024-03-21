Meet Gemini: How Google’s AI tool can help Pinoys plan their Holy Week

Filipinos can maximize the potential of generative AI or artificial intelligence by utilizing it to help them plan a meaningful Holy Week.

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can create different types of content, such as texts, videos, images, audio, or code when prompted.

It is the most popular form of AI nowadays. Examples include ChatGPT, Dall-E and Google‘s Bard, which has since been renamed as Gemini.

Google said that Pinoys can harness the potential of its own generative AI by letting it plan their trips for Holy Week and making it part of their travel essential.

The tech giant said that Gemini can assist users with everything they need from the Google suite of services and tools such as Search, Maps and YouTube to make their trips more convenient.

Here are some ways in which the AI tool can help Filipinos:

Draft Visita Iglesia plans

Google said that Gemini can help the public easily locate and list down open churches near them that they can visit for the Holy Week tradition.

Visita Iglesia is a tradition among Catholics in which they visit at least seven different churches on Holy Thursday and Good Friday as a form of pilgrimage.

Some offer prayers to the Blessed Sacrament while others pray in front of the successive Stations of Cross in each church.

The choice of seven churches was believed to be a reference to the Seven Last Words of Jesus or His Seven Holy Wounds.

Meanwhile, Google said that Filipinos can also use Maps so they can easily plan their route to the churches.

Navigate highways and byways

Users can also ask Gemini for alternative routes to help them cut through busy main roads going to their destinations, especially if they are just visiting the place for the first time.

Know Holy Mass schedules

Google’s AI can likewise assist Filipinos in determining the different Holy Mass schedules of their desired churches.

It can also be utilized to help them get relevant information like events at their respective parishes, the availability of the church they want to visit, or schedules for YouTube services they can virtually attend.

Generate quiet time ideas

Gemini can also help Catholics find guided meditation routines or ideas for focused self-reflection as they spend the Holy Week for retreat and recollection.

Celebrate Easter Sunday

The AI tool can also help Filipinos devise engaging activities and plans to joyfully celebrate the end of Holy Week.

The tech giant said users can ask it to come up with tweaked Easter activities like egg hunts and out-of-the-box games for kids.

Learn more about Holy Week

Filipinos who want to better understand the essence of Holy Week can ask Gemini for more information such as the history of this religious season, its theological significance and traditions, among others.

Gemini gives users direct access to Google AI which can help them with writing, planning, learning and more.

When users enter a prompt into the AI tool, it replies with a response using the information it already knows or fetches from other sources like other Google services.