Popular relief brand Katinko partnered with Filipino artists for its new quirky art box set

A popular pain relief brand released quirky packages of its products as part of its project to promote works of Filipino artists.

In a post on Monday, October 5, Katinko announced its project called #KatinkoArtbox that featured the artworks of a Filipino painter named Francis Nacion.

“#KatinkoArtbox is a project dedicated to promoting Filipino artists’ masterpieces and helping them reach a wider audience by sharing their art online,” the post read.

The post also cited a quote from Nacion: “With the good traits of a Filipino with hard work and good use of time, We Filipinos can look forward to a brighter and happier life. I want to show the world that the Filipino artist can be at par with the best in the world.”

Katinko invited their loyal customers to stay tuned for future collaborations with other artists.

The package came in the form of a wooden box and inside it are Katinko’s popular oil, ointment and alcohol products.

The photos of these artsy boxes and the Katinko products inside were also attached. The Instagram page dedicated for this initiative was also indicated.

As of writing, the post had since made rounds more than 1,400 times across Facebook and earned more than 1,500 reactions. None of the reactions were negative.

The comments section were also filled with praises to Nacion’s works.

Others, meanwhile, quipped that these pain relief goods are must-haves for ever Filipino.

Katinko, which originated from Hong Kong, had been a household name for pain and relief ointments, oils and inhalers since 1980.

Aside from the art boxes, they also have their own package line called “Katinkoman” and “Katinkogirl” sets that are sold in online marketplaces such as Lazada.

Who is Francis Nacion?

Based on an artist’s profile from Galerie Stephanie, an art gallery in Mandaluyong City, Nacion is an artist from Kalibo, Aklan and earned a degree in Computer Engineering at the University of Baguio.

Nacion had been holding art exhibitions for his paintings for several years now.

“The themes of his works show his love and pride for his country and its culture. When you look closely at the characters in his paintings; you will see a bright side and a dark side on the faces. These signify both the positive and negative outlook of a person,” as stated in his profile.