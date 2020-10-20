‘Ghostwriter?’ Jonvic Remulla explains alleged Facebook live stream glitch

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla on Monday denied rumors anew that his Facebook account is being run by a popular content creator following an alleged live stream glitch last week.

During a run-through for a virtual event on October 15, Mark Averilla, known as Macoy Dubs, suddenly appeared on the Facebook live broadcast of Remulla’s Facebook page.

This incident eventually fueled speculations that Averilla runs Remulla’s Facebook page or that the social media personality is being paid by the opposition to air his critical views against the government’s policies.

In a statement on Facebook on October 19, the Cavite governor asserted himself as the sole author of the posts being shared on his official account.

“Ako at AKO lamang ang nagsusulat ng aking mga post at mga sagot dito. Actually, ito ay kayang patunayan ng mga taong matagal nang sumusubaybay sa akin since my page started from zero,” Remulla wrote in a Facebook post.

“Facebook is a means for me to be able to communicate better and more efficiently with my constituents (esp. for updates on the COVID-19 situation),” he added.

Remulla also claimed he sometimes takes advice from his wife on his reponse to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ako at AKO lamang din po ang nag-iisip at nagsusulat ng mga topic na nababasa ninyo. Minsan, ang aking soundboard ay ang aking misis na siyang nagpapayo tungkol sa ‘matters of science” lalo na pagdating sa pandemya,” he said.

The governor also defended Averilla from criticisms. He noted that he has no issue with the TikTok star.

“Wala akong isyu with Macoy Dubs. Sadly, we have never met much less hired him to write nor create content. That said, it is my sincere hope that people would stop bashing him,” Remulla said.

“Each and every one of us have our own trials and tribulations to take care of. Being kind in times of trouble does not cost a thing. Let’s be generous with kindness and try to make the world a better place for all,” he added.

The alleged live stream glitch

The events team Gabi Na Naman Productions in an October 15 apologized for the glitch and explained that the live stream was a rehearsal for an event with Averilla. It claimed that streaming partner CSG Photography encountered an error wherein the content creator suddenly appeared on Remulla’s Facebook page.

The company also claimed that the local official’s account was one of CSG Photography’s “clients.” Remulla’s team, however, denied this claim, saying it is not associated with these companies. Our official statement. pic.twitter.com/CnHhwd4p3U — GNN Productions (@GabiNaNamanProd) October 15, 2020

Remulla’s camp also told Interaksyon that it encountered “something similar to a hacking” on the Facebook page at 4 p.m. of that day.

Averilla himself also sought for understanding from his fans for the supposed mishap during the Zoom event which was streamed on Facebook Live on the page of Remulla.

However, some Filipinos, especially bloggers who are vocal supporters of the Duterte administration, managed to make copies of the rehearsal and shared it across social media platforms and continued to criticize the content creator.