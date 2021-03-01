Saab Magalona, other personalities salute UP-PGH director ‘Gap’ for historic Sinovac jab

Blogger, podcaster and Cheats vocalist Saab Magalona-Bacarro has joined other individuals who hailed Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi, director of the University of the Philippines–Philippine General Hospital, the first person who legally received Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine (CoronaVac) in the country.

Other high-ranking officials who received a CoronaVac shot include:

Testing czar Vince Dizon

FDA chief Eric Domingo

Metro Manila Development Authority chief Benhur Abalos

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez

Department of Health’s Technical Advisory Group member Edsel Maurice Salvana

Following reports of Legaspi’s immunization, Magalona-Bacarro bared that the prominent doctor her son Pancho’s life. She also attached photos of her son and a screenshot of a news item about Legaspi.

Magalona-Baccaro then extended prayers for Legaspi and other healthcare workers who took the CoronaVac shots.

“This man saved my son’s life. He performed two successful brain surgeries on Pancho and I am forever grateful. I wish Dr. Gap well and pray for the best for the Philippines’ healthcare workers,” Magalona-Bacarro wrote.

Magalona-Bacarro and her husband Jim have two children Pancho and Vito.

Pancho, who was born in February 2018, has complications after birth. The couple lost Pancho’s twin Luna.

Aside from Magalona-Baccaro, Tony Leachon, former consultant of the National Task Force against COVID-19, also remembered that Legaspi was his father’s neurosurgeon back in the day.

“Thanks, Gap for serving PGH and the country as well. Salute (Philippine flag emoji). He’s the first Filipino to be inoculated with Sinovac vaccine. FYI. He was the neurosurgeon of my father in law, Papa Turing. Keep safe. God bless,” Leachon said.

Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero also congratulated Legaspi.

“PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi is the First Filipino to be OFFICIALLY and LEGALLY vaccinated against COVID-19. Kudos to you Doc Gap!” Escudero said.

Kidney doctor Carlo Trinidad, meanwhile, admired Legaspi for “walking the talk.”

“This leader has my respect for walking the talk (clap emoji,” Trinidad said.

In a virtual briefing last week, Legaspi told reporters that UP-PGH health workers are prepared to receive any vaccine brand ahead of Sinovac’s arrival.

“Kung anuman ang unang bakunang darating ay tatanggapin namin at ang aming batayan sa pagtatanggap nito ay ang EUA (emergency use authorization) na ibibigay ng ating FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” the UP-PGH director said.

“We all know that if the FDA gives any vaccine the EUA, the safety and efficacy are assured,” he added.

Some UP-PGH health workers, on the contrary, have their own preferences for the vaccines and staged a protest last Friday. They also criticized the government for insisting they received Sinovac jabs even without full transparency about the brand’s efficacy rate.

