Girl power: How some top social networking platforms celebrate women in 2021

Two social networking platforms are celebrating International Women’s Day by highlighting some of the most inspiring and influential Filipinas in their respective spaces.

TikTok Philippines launched the “#SheShines2021” campaign. a webinar that showcases notable female creators who help make the app a positive and inclusive community.

These include Filipino-American actress Antoinette Taus, a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme; Veronica “Ron” Limcaoca, a member of Girls Got Game PH, an organization empowering women through sports and Maica Teves of SPARK Philippines.

SPARK stands for Samahan ng mga Pilipina para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran, a non-profit organization composed of women committed to helping empower and elevate women in becoming active partners in national development.

Others are Nove-Ann Tan, a hands-on homeschooling mom who has published two books and Pau Kimberly, a self-love advocate who uses TikTok to make people feel better about themselves.

“TikTok takes pride in being a positive and inclusive platform, where women are empowered to express themselves creatively and authentically,” the video-sharing platform noted in a release.

“Female creators on the app have helped transform TikTok into a real, inspiring, fun, and educational space for all, and they continue to do so each time they share creative new content,” it added.

Meanwhile, microblogging platform Twitter launched the “#SheInspiresMe” campaign on Monday which aims to highlight women’s voices across Southeast Asia.

Together with more than 40 creators across the region, they are inspiring users to create a personal “#SheInspiresMe” video tweet where they share about women who inspire them and why.

In the Philippines, the platform is engaging with some of today’s influential women such as director Antoinette Jadaone, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, voice artist Inka Magnaye, singer KZ Tandingan, actress Kat Galang or “Tassel Girl” and Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Twitter = tahanan para sa mga usapin na nakakapagbigay ng inspirasyon. Dahil malapit na ang #IWD2021, aming inilulunsad ang #SheInspiresMe campaign. pic.twitter.com/q3d3snAH5z — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) March 5, 2021

To join the “#SheInspiresMe” campaign, users need to upload a video tweet of up to 2:30 minutes in length where they share a positive story about the women who inspire them. The post should be labeled with the “#SheInspiresMe” hashtag.

Users are then supposed to tag three other followers who will join the campaign.

Twitter also launched a series of special emojis to celebrate the National Women’s Month which appears when tweeting the following hashtags:

“#PandaigdigangArawNgKababaihan, #ArawngKababaihan, #BabaeKami, #Henerasyongpantaypantay, #InternationalWomensDay, #WomensDay, #WeAreWomen, #ActForEqual, #IWD2021, #IWD, and #GenerationEquality.”

A special emoji is also activated when tweeting the hashtag “#InternationalWomensDay.”

The Philippines is celebrating the National Women’s Month in March to pay tribute to the “extraordinary roles of ordinary Juanas (Filipinas) in the society as trailblazers and harbingers of change.”

The celebration also accentuates issues that needed to be addressed in order to fully empower women in society.

The International Women’s Day, meanwhile, is celebrated around the globe on March 8 which recognizes the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It also highlights the call to action for accelerating gender parity.