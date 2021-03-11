What if national heroes converse on Twitter? Here’s how it would probably turn out

An online writer reimagined what it would be like if the country’s national heroes lived in the social media age.

A Facebook blog called Sincerely Yours, Sophia shared graphics that resemble screenshots of tweets that were supposedly shared by the country’s revolutionary heroes such as Jose Rizal, Marcelo and Gregorio del Pilar, Andres Bonifacio, Antonio Luna, Apolinario Mabini and Emilio Aguinaldo.

The messages in the tweets inflected jargon of local Twitterverse which made them relatable and funnier.

This included placing “t” at the end of every word as a form of emphasis such as the “tuldokt” or “silencedt”, the use of emojis, and the triple question marks to exhibit confusion.

Their conversations also combined historical events and modern pop culture elements.

In the first post, the writer put up a disclaimer that she meant no disrespect to the heroes. It circulated more than 10,000 times since it was shared on the platform.

“If Filipino heroes lived in the modern world, this is how we would imagine them. Disclaimer: This is pure joke and I have no intentions to disrespect our heroes,” read the post.

The reactions were mainly positive with more than 5,800 laughing reactions. Because of such support, the writer decided to make another one.

“Many requested part 2 of this, and since madami pa akong naisip na jokes, here they are!” said the writer in the second post.

Some graphics also reached Reddit Philippines where users were also amused with the original poster’s humor.

Some Reddit users even shared their own versions of historical heroes conversing with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Others expressed some reflections about the heroes’ past mistakes. One Reddit user lamented how Aguinaldo might have been “corrupted” because of his being a leader of the revolution.

“At siyempre, sobrang nakurap siya ng pagiging presidente. Pero bago yung mga kag*g*han niya, isa pa rin siya sa mga pinakamahalagang bayani ng Pilipinas. Kung hindi sa mga panalo niya sa iba’t ibang probinsiya, maaaring kamakailan lang tayo naging malayang bansa,” the user said.

Another user aired regret and wondered what Rizal could have done if he was not killed at his age.

“Our Philippine revolution lacked a philosophy. The regional sectors here wanted to preserve yung monarchy and feudalism in a different guise. Rizal could have provided the guiding philosophy kasi if you read his writings, he was approaching yung point where he was really advocating yung German style of society,” the user said.

Some social media users also quipped that the heroes would be accused of being communist rebels or “red-tagged” should they be alive under the current administration.

These types of reimagined social media posts were similar to the ones shared through popular hashtag #RP612FIC during the celebration of the country’s Independence Day on June 12.

In this trend, Filipinos shared various historical trivia inflected with online jargon or elements of pop culture.