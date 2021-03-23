‘Ang Huling Plastic’ documentary tackles impact of plastic crisis to communities

An environmental group on Monday launched a documentary that raises awareness on the impact of single-use plastic products to communities, particularly the urban poor.

Titled “Ang Huling Plastic,” Greenpeace Philippines collaborated with RA Rivera and GMA TV comedians Maey Bautista and Betong Sumaya to produce the full-length documentary film.

The documentary was divided into five chapters where viewers are presented with an in-depth look at the consequences of plastic pollution in different populated areas in Metro Manila over the years.

“From the sanctuary-turned-dredges of Freedom Island in Manila Bay to the monstrous garbage patch in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, this film examines how gravely plastic, as a material, has changed the world,” the environmental group said.

The documentary film also included conversations on possible solutions for the environmental crisis.

“In the end, Ang Huling Plastic aims to spread awareness, spark discussion, and inspire its audience to make change…and demand change! Because for us to see the last of single-use plastics, it might take nothing short of a revolution to get it done,” it added.

Moreover, the project also discussed how the novel coronavirus pandemic contributed to the problem, citing the improper disposal of face masks, shields and even delivery packaging.

“As the global situation continues, the more likely it is that the gains of previous years will be erased as PPEs, disposable medical equipment, and take-out and delivery packaging, mostly made of plastic, become necessities in the new normal. It is, then, important to remind ourselves—Filipinos particularly (in a country with the longest lockdown)—that this problem continues to exist, and that we should continue to make space for it in our advocacies,” the organization said.

Greenpeace Campaigner Marian Ledesma said that the documentary offers the perspectives of common Filipinos who are directly affected by the impact of plastic pollution.

“The film is a unique look at the plastic crisis, offering the perspective of Filipinos, while revealing the problems at different points of plastic’s life cycle and exposing the roots of the issue. It’s not just an educational exercise, but something that will spark ideas for solutions and deeper discussions on the necessary systems change,” said Ledesma.

Rivera shared the same observation, citing the importance of educating the public about this problem.

“I think even with the COVID-19 pandemic still present, we should educate the people on how to solve the problem. Information is really the key since there are very limited avenues to discuss the issue. We need more educational materials, more discussions, and hopefully more legislation that will address it,” the director said.

To help reach more viewers, it encouraged others to host screenings to their communities through a form on its Facebook page.

“If you wish to host a screening of the documentary in your communities, please submit your request through this form: act.gp/ahpscreening,” the group said.

Greenpeace premiered the documentary film on March 22, coinciding with the observance of World Water Day.

