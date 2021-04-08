LeBron James teams up with Looney Tunes in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ trailer

It’s Tunes versus Goons in the new trailer for “Space Jam: A new Legacy” unveiled last Saturday.

The trailer showed how NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny.

The animated/live-action film shows a mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids.

When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself.

The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

James stars alongside Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (the “Avengers” films), Khris Davis (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Sonequa Martin-Green (TV’s “The Walking Dead”), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”) and Eric Bauza (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”).

The film was directed by Malcom Lee with an innovative filmmaking team behind him. This includes Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.

Lee (“Girls Trip,” “Night School”) directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance.

The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Jamal Henderson, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Salvatore Totino (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), animation producer Troy Nethercott (“Wonder Park”), production designers Kevin Ishioka (“The Mule”), Akin McKenzie (Netflix’s “When They See Us”) and Clint Wallace (upcoming “Eternals”), editor Bob Ducsay (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”) and costume designer Melissa Bruning (“War for the Planet of the Apes”).

The music is by Kris Bowers who is also behind Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

Fans were hyped by the team-up between James and beloved Looney Tunes characters.

I really fucking dig this new #SpaceJamMovie totally looking forward to it pic.twitter.com/7iKROJRbXd — SuperWiiBros08 (@PAMVLLO) April 3, 2021

James himself tweeted about the trailer on his personal Twitter account.

Welcome to the Space Jam!! 🥕👑🐰What in the matrix hell did I get myself into?!?! @TheSpringhillCo @spacejammovie #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/24fKHPlLNW — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2021

Sports site Bleacher Report joined in praising the trailer and called it “perfect.”

As of April 8, the trailer posted on YouTube gained over 682,000 views while the Facebook version garnered more than 1.3 million views.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters and HBO Max on July 16. —Rosette Adel

