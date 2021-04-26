‘Saddest one million record’: How netizens reacted after Philippines COVID-19 tally exceeds 1 million-mark

“Golden play button” achieved?

The Philippines broke another record in Southeast Asia as its total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has breached the one-millionth mark.

The country on Monday recorded an 8,929 more COVID-19 cases which brings the national total to 1,006,428.

Of these, 74,623 or 7.4% are active cases.

Fatalities stand at 16,853 while a total of 11,333 have recovered.

Experts said there has been a decrease in the daily COVID-19 infections on Metro Manila last week following the reimposition of the modified enhanced community quarantine.

However, the numbers are still high compared with what the country reported before March.

ABS-CBN data analyst Edson Guido said that the country has recorded a total number of 300,000 COVID-19 cases just within a month, from March 26 to April 26.

He also predicted last week that the total count would breach 1 million on April 25 or April 26.

Meanwhile, the new COVID-19 record prompted Filipinos to express their fears and concerns about the continuous surge of numbers.

“Golden play button achieved,” a Twitter user wrote in response to the news with a crying face emoji.

“PH has finally achieved the gold play button. Banzai,” another online user wrote with sarcasm.

Content creator Joyce Glorioso said that it is the “saddest” one million record she has seen.

On YouTube, a content creator is given a Gold Play Button Award upon reaching one million subscribers on the platform.

Other Twitter users once again thought of presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who famously said that the country was “winning” the battle against COVID-19 in June of last year.

“Happy 1M. We broke another record. Ano masasabi mo, Roque. Are we still winning pa rin ba,” a Filipino wrote.

“Congratulations @attyharryroque!!! (You) might want to celebrate this new milestone!!! Doin great,” another online user said with irony.

Guido said the country breached the 800,000th, 900,000th and the one-millionth mark in April alone.

“We still have 4 days left in April, the worst month yet in the Philippines’ fight to contain the virus,” he noted on Twitter.

In the same month last year, the Philippines topped the list of Southeast Asian countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases.