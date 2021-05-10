Google’s animated logo reminds Filipinos to keep mask on as pandemic rages

Search engine giant Google through its Monday doodle reminded Filipinos of the importance of wearing face masks amid the continued threat of COVID-19.

An animation of its logo shows each letter wearing masks, an initiative of Google Doodle.

The doodle, which is called “Wear a Mask. Save Lives,” can be seen on Google’s home page from May 10 to 12.

A face mask is considered one of the essentials in the COVID-19 pandemic since it minimizes the risk of acquiring the virus which can be spread through respiratory droplets and aerosol particles.

Based on its map, Google’s animation appears to users from the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Hovering on the doodle itself also shows the following phrase: “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives.”

When the animated logo is clicked, internet users will be directed to a webpage that shows a public service announcement in partnership with the World Health Organization.

The advisory reminds people to stay at home as much as they can, practice physical distancing measures, observe frequent handwashing, be mindful of proper coughing etiquette and to alert the authorities when sick.

In addition, ways and tips on how to prevent oneself from COVID-19 are also seen on the webpage upon clicking the Google Doodle logo.

The logo previously appeared on Google’s homepage in September 2020. Users from India and Indonesia were able to see it then.

Google Doodle is a special and temporary alteration of the tech giant’s logo on its homepages to commemorate holidays, events, notable achievements and remarkable historical figures.

As of Monday, the Philippines’ total confirmed COVID-19 cases are now at 1,108,826 which 59,897 or 5.4% are active cases.

COVID-19 fatalities stand at 18,562 while recoveries count reached 1,030,367.