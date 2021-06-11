Ben&Ben shares romantic TikTok video that made fans miss their live shows more

Folk-indie group Ben&Ben shared a romantic video they found on TikTok about two friends who became lovers in one of their live performances before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group shared this in a post on Wednesday. They also stressed how much they missed doing live shows to their fans.

“Saw this on TikTok! Sana all but seriously, we miss live shows with all of you. We miss you. Sana magkita kita na tayo,” read the post.

Ben&Ben attached in the comments section the link where the video came from.

It was TikTok content creator @beezusfps who first shared it on her account on the same day. It had since gained 14,500 shares and 328,000 likes on the platform.

In the short video clip, the user recounted how she and her then guy friend became lovers as Ben&Ben performed their song “Araw-Araw.”

“I’ll be forever grateful for this moment. Sana kayo rin pinipili sa araw-araw,” the user wrote in the caption.

Her video gained more online traction after Ben&Ben re-posted it. The band’s post made rounds over 122,000 times and earned 450,000 reactions on Facebook.

Of these reactions, 408,000 were heart emojis, 30,000 were care emojis and 13,000 likes.

In the comments section, some Filipinos expressed their appreciation for the nine-piece group’s music, particularly the ballad “Araw-Araw.”

“I proposed to my fiancée by singing to this song. I even caught her reaction on video. She is a single mom. We only met here in the UK almost three years ago and now anticipating for our wedding this August. Salamat Ben&Ben sa pag gawa ng musikang nakakakilig at tagos sa puso,” one Facebook user said.

“No matter what, Araw-Araw remains magical for me. Seeing people falling inlove is the happiest,” another online user wrote.

One Facebook user, meanwhile, quipped that Ben&Ben should have not shared it to avoid Facebook users from getting hurt.

“Maganda sana sa TikTok na lang. Para di na masaktan yung mga nasa FB,” the Facebook user commented.

Ben&Ben responded to this, saying: “Sensya na.”

The romantic track was part of their 2019 album “Limawasa Street.” It was also the theme song for the independent film LSS “Last Song Syndrome” starring Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos.

The movie bagged five awards at the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, including an award for “Araw-Araw.”