‘Community Cake pantry’ seeks to bring joy to Muntinlupa residents with free cupcakes, drinks

A group of home bakers in Muntinlupa City recently distributed more than a thousand cupcakes, breads and drinks for free in their own community pantry initiative.

The group who work at a bakeshop called Shanty’s Sinful Temptations held this food program called Community Cake Pantry last May 30 to help bring joy to those affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and promote home-baking in their city.

In a post on Facebook, one of the bakers expressed their gratitude to the people who participated and supported their event.

More than 300 photos were also shared in an album.

“Just like a bottle without a cake, our event is not complete without everyone who attended, volunteered and gave their tremendous support for our Community Cake Pantry,” read the post.

“Super grateful and happy for your presence today. Also to my fellow Baker friends, I will hold on to those memories forever, it added.

The home baker also thanked the people who sponsored the activity.

“Also, a big thanks for all who takes out the time in understanding our purpose and able to decide to sponsor us. This sponsoring has allowed us to see how great a service can be to the people who work really hard to achieve something and a little help from unknown quarters can be a blessing in disguise,” read the post.

In a separate feature by online news Kami.com.ph, at least 2,000 food and beverages comprising cakes, assorted breads, salted eggs and soya drinks were distributed to the community.

In its interview, the bakers also said that their main goal is to bring happiness during these trying times.

“Gusto lang namin makapag pasaya sa mga taong nahihirapan sa sitwasyon natin ngayon,” they were quoted as saying.

The concept of a community pantry started last April after organizer Ana Patricia Non set up the first one along Maginhawa Street in Quezon City.

It has since inspired several other initiatives across Metro Manila and some provinces to provide for Filipinos severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic amid delay in government aid.

The community pantries are run on a voluntary basis and the supplies mostly came from donations.

To help the growing bayanihan movement, Non launched a Facebook page called Community Pantry PH as a go-to hub for queries.