QC gov’t’s ‘Bakuna nights’ program is for workers who couldn’t file day off for COVID-19 vaccination

The Quezon City government on Wednesday launched a new vaccine initiative called “Bakuna Nights” to cater to some workers under the A4 category.

The name, however, drew hilarious reactions among some social media users.

This program is dedicated to workers who cannot afford to visit a vaccination site during working hours due to their employment commitment. It opens at 6 p.m. after working hours.

“Para ito sa mga manggagawa natin na hindi naman makaliban sa kanilang trabaho para makapagpabakuna sa karaniwang oras na 8 am to 5 pm. Lalo na ‘yung mga arawan ang sahod,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“Ngayon, hindi na nila kailangang mamili kung arawang kita ba muna o bakuna. We will inoculate them at a time most convenient to them,” she added.

While local social media welcomed this move, what caught the most attention was the name of the program that users perceived to be witty and catchy.

“Bakuna nights is such a catchy phrase,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is such a neat idea pero tawang tawa ako sa ‘bakuna nights,’” another user said.

“Bakuna nights HAHAHAHAHA pero goods yan,” another user commented.

Other online users hoped that cities will follow suit and consider implementing the same COVID-19 vaccination program for their workers.

“…Sana sa ibang cities din,” a Twitter user said.

The A4 category or priority group comprises economic frontliners or workers from the private and public sectors required to be physically present at their designated workplace outside of their residences.

In Quezon City, around 2,000 pre-registered individuals who belong to the A4 group are scheduled to receive COVID-19 jabs at the Quezon City Hall Grounds.