LRT-2 Marikina-Pasig, Antipolo stations to open on July 6

Residents of Antipolo and Marikina City are expected to have a smoother commute with the opening of two new LRT-2 Line (Light Rail Transit-2 Line) stations next week.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday led the inauguration of the LRT Line 2 East Extension Project, which adds 3.793 kilometers from the existing LRT-2 line with Marikina-Pasig and Antipolo stations.

Duterte also unveiled the marker of the extension project at Antipolo station.

The president also announced that there will be free LRT 2 trips in the next two weeks to commuters from Santolan to Antipolo and vice-versa.

This came after Duterte asked Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade for a moratorium on train ride fees of the said route.

Marikina-Pasig and Antipolo stations will start operations on July 6, according to the Department of Transportation.

Once operational, this will reduce travel time from Claro M. Recto to Masinag from three hours via bus or jeepney to just 30 to 40 minutes.

With the two new stations, the DOTr said it is expected to have 80,000 passengers daily to the current 240,000 ridership of the LRT-2.

In an advisory, DOTr said that “trains on the line running from Recto Station in Manila to the Antipolo Station have also been increased to eight from the previous five that run from Recto Station to the Santolan Station.”

“Further, the completion of the LRT-2 East Extension Project is expected to help reduce traffic congestion along Marcos Highway, especially in Marikina, Pasig, and Antipolo given that road transport passengers will be redirected to riding the train,” it added.

The fare from Recto to Marikina-Pasig or Antipolo stations will cost P30 for single journey tickets and P26 for standard stored value cards.

The DOTr said the extension project was able to produce at least 1,800 jobs during its construction phase as well as 170 rail personnel will be hired to work in the two new stations.