New queens on the block: Where to watch Binibining Pilipinas 2021 coronation night

The reign of queens is not yet over.

The most prestigious beauty pageant in the country is set to crown its new set of beauties this month and Filipinos have the front seats.

Binibining Pilipinas teased pageant enthusiasts on Facebook by resharing a post of A2Z Channel 11 which featured a quote card from Binibinining Pilipinas International 2016 Kylie Versoza, who also won the Miss International title.

“Few more days ’til the Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation night. Are you ready?” the social media post of the beauty pageant reads.

The grand coronation night will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 11, Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Its telecast will be shown on A2Z, the iWantTFC platform and on Metro Channel.

Pageant fans can also stream the live event on the official YouTube channel of Bb. Pilipinas.

The Bb. Pilipinas will crown four new queens with the following titles: Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

The titleholders will then represent the country in their respective international pageants.

Currently, the titleholders are Bb. Pilipinas International Patricia Magtanong, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Aya Abesamis, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Emma Tiglao, Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Bautista and Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo.