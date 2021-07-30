Hidilyn Diaz and Filipino Olympians all treated to free flights

For a budget carrier, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz is not the only one worth celebrating.

Every athlete who represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will earn 25 free flights from Asia’s oldest low-cost airline to celebrate their efforts and heroic feats.

Cebu Pacific made the announcement on Friday and said that the Philippine delegation can also share the benefit with the rest of their teammates, families and “practically anyone in their support system.”

The benefits will be given to the following:

Eireen Ando

Kurt Barbosa

Hidilyn Diaz

Margielyn Didal

Luke Gebbie

Kris Knott

Eumir Marcial

Irish Magno

Cris Nievarez

EJ Obiena

Carlo Paalam

Bianca Pagdanganan

Juvic Pagunsan

Nesthy Petecio

Remedy Rule

Yuka Saso

Jayson Valdez

Kiyomi Watanabe

Carlos Yulo

The carrier said that it recognizes the efforts of the athletes after reaping multiple medals for the first time since the Los Angeles 1932 Games.

“All our athletes have uplifted the country’s spirits amid this challenging time. We are grateful to them for going above and beyond, and we know they all have respective support teams behind them—this is why we want to have them and their loved ones enjoy free flights from us,” Candice Iyog, vice president for marketing & customer experience at Cebu Pacific, said.

“We know it takes a village, and all those behind our athletes also poured their efforts into this. Each and every juan of you deserve to fly,” she added.

The number of flights also “commemorate the airline’s 25 years of enabling everyjuan to fly.”

Tickets can be used for any domestic and international short-haul destination in the Cebu Pacific network.

Filipinos on social media welcomed the inclusion of other athletes, not just Diaz who brought a gold medal.

“Thank you Cebu Pacific Air, for appreciating our athletes, gold or not. They deserve to be honored for all the hard work, dedication and heart they put in! Awesome job, #cebupacificisgold,” a Facebook user commented on the post.

“Thank you Cebu Pacific, for giving free flights for everyone of them. They deserve to have this opportunity. God bless,” another online user wrote.

“Nice!!! So nice of this Cebu Pac! Thank you for appreciating all our athletes!” exclaimed a different Filipino.

Diaz brought the country’s first Olympic gold medal for her win at the women’s 55-kilogram category for weightlifting.

Different entities from the private sector have announced offering massive perks for the 30-year-old athlete following her historic victory, such as free milk teas, free restaurant servings, free skincare products and free car fuel, among others.

Some brands have also dedicated social media posts to celebrate her win.

Prior to this, Diaz has to appeal for sponsorships to finance her training for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, another delegate is also within reach to snatch an Olympic gold.

Petecio is the second athlete to bring home a medal after securing at least a bronze following her match with Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda of Colombia.

The Games will be held until August 8.