Cebu Pacific names some flights ‘1989’ ahead of Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific has designated its flight scheduled for March 3 to 5, 2024, at 5:25 a.m. as Flight 5J 1989 ahead of the highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” by global superstar Taylor Swift in Singapore.

Swift is set to hold the concert at the Garden City’s National Stadium, Singapore on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, the flight number is a reference to Swift’s album. “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is the latest re-recorded album that Swift released, which went broke several records, staying true to the superstar’s fashion.

A Philippine-based Facebook page dedicated to concerts and other events was quick to notice the change in Cebu Pacific’s flight numbers.

Its followers and Filipino Swifties also reacted to the flight number change.

“Dapat pati presyo ‘1989’ din para mas witty,” a Facebook user suggested.

Others also gave a tip on how they can save on the airfare to Singapore.

“Mag-Malaysia na lang, then lusot sa Singapore,” another Facebook user commented.

Earlier this month, Asian Swifties could not contain their joy after the ticketing company TicketMaster Singapore announced that additional tickets for the singer’s “The Eras Tour” stop in Singapore were made available to selected fans.

Meanwhile, Swift made headlines earlier this week when social media company X lifted the ban on searches for the singer-songwriter’s name on Monday evening. This action followed the blocking of users from searching for her after the spread of fake sexually explicit images of the pop singer on the social media site last week.

The search functionality has been reactivated, and Joe Benarroch, Head of Business Operations at X, stated in a Monday statement, “We will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it.” — with reports from Reuters