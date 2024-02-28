‘Sino’ng ready’: Airline teases Swifties in its Taylor-themed Singapore flights

A budget airline teased Filipino Swifties about its Taylor Swift-themed flights days ahead of the global popstar’s Singapore stop of her record-breaking “The Eras Tour.”

Cebu Pacific on Wednesday, February 28, asked ticket holders of flights 5J1989 if they were ready “for a singalong.”

“‘Cause the music’s gonna play, play, play, play. #iykyk (If you know, you know),” it added.

The phrase is a modified version of some of the lyrics of one of Taylor’s hits in her “1989” album, “Shake It Off.”

It has the following verse: “‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play.”

The Facebook post has expectedly earned various reactions from Filipinos, including those unaware of the airline’s Taylor-themed flights.

“Sana all flight like 5J615 din,” an online user wrote with emojis of a grinning-with-sweat, laughing-with-tears and a peace sign.

“Akala ko lugar ‘yung singalong,” another Pinoy commented. In Manila, there is a street named Singalong.

“Kaya ba sobrang mahal ng flights [niyo] to SG [Singapore]?” a different user quipped.

Last month, Cebu Pacific designated certain flights to Singapore to flight number 5J1989 ahead of Taylor’s stop in the city-state for her “The Eras Tour.”

The flight number is also a reference to the artist’s latest re-recorded album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” released in late 2023.

RELATED: Cebu Pacific names some flights ‘1989’ ahead of Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert

Taylor is set to hold her sixth concert tour at Singapore’s National Stadium on March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9. It is her only stop in the Southeast Asian region.

ALSO READ: How Pinoy Swifties can maximize Singapore stay as they watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Reports said the popstar arrived in the “Lion City” via a chartered flight on Tuesday, February 27.

She recently concluded the Australian leg of her tour on February 26.

Taylor’s “The Eras Tour” is her homage to her 10 albums and her artistic evolution in her 17-year award-winning career in the music industry, which saw her exploring different genres such as country, pop, alternative rock, electropop and folk.