Moment marketing: How brands capitalize on Hidilyn Diaz’s Olympic feat

Companies and their brands are getting creative, hopping on to the celebratory ride over Hidilyn Diaz‘s historic success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Facebook users compiled some of the artwork spotted online giving tribute to the athlete taking home the country’s first gold medal.

Schulz Ricci Carnegie created an album titled “Hidilyn Cards” where she compiled the social media cards posted by companies, food establishments and food delivery services in honor of Diaz.

These include congratulatory posts from McDonald’s, Toyota Motor, Globe, Starbucks, LBC Express, Grab, Smart and Goldilocks, among others.

Another Facebook user, Martin Cervantes, noted that “some brands didn’t even need to place their logo” but had “worked around wordplay and visuals.”

Those that “stood out” for him were witty copies that make brands still “identifiable” without logo placement.

Diaz took home the gold medal when she won the women’s 55kg category for weightlifting on Monday.

Apart from her Olympic medal, she is also set to receive lavish gifts and incentives from different entities like Philippine Airlines, Megaworld Corporation, Century Properties and AirAsia when she comes home.

The weightlifter previously has to appeal for sponsorships to finance her training at the Olympics.