Cash, perks and Nestea giveaways pour in for Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio

Nesthy Petecio clinched the silver medal for Boxing Women’s Featherweight at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Aug. 3, Tuesday. For the feat, she is receiving cash rewards and other incentives like gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz did.

As of writing, Petecio secured a total of P 17 million cash rewards from the following:

P5 million from the Philippine Sports Foundation P5 million from the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation P5 million from the San Miguel Foundation P2 million from House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero

The first Filipino female boxer to secure an Olympic medal would also receive free unlimited flights from Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air. Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia also rewarded her with 5-year unlimited flights.

Adding to the prize pot is a P10 million SunTrust condominium unit in Davao City and a house and lot worth 2.5 million from Ovialand.

Not only Petecio will savor her victory as Nestea Philippines pledged Nestlé products for her hometown in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur and her chosen non-government organization.