Ayuda beneficiary list gains buzz has 30 people on it with same surname

A local government’s list of financial aid beneficiaries covered more than 20 individuals who shared the same surname.

They expressed sarcastic and witty remarks to the post, saying the family might be hogging all the cash.

The Muntinlupa City government on August 10 released its lists of financial aid or ayuda beneficiaries in the form of photo albums per barangay.

One list from Barangay Cupang, however, stood out among social media users for covering at least 30 people with the “Alipit” family name.

Other lists don’t normally have more than 10 people with the same family name, especially if it is not particularly common.

As of writing, it circulated more than 65,000 times and earned over 95,000 reactions where 94,000 of them were laughing emojis.

In the comments section, Facebook users quipped different versions of the adage: “The family that prays together, stays together.”

“The family that gets ayuda together, will be on Tulfo later,” one user said.

“The family receives ayuda together stays forever,” one user wrote.

Other users used the surname itself to make funny puns.

“Ang taong gipit, sa pamilya Alipit kakapit,” one user said.

Some also joked there might be a big family reunion at the ayuda distribution center.

“Nako yung mayor namin, may pa-reunion pala,” one user wrote.

In a separate post, the city government allows former beneficiaries to make an appeal via an online form if their names are not found on the new lists.

Muntinlupa joined other LGUs in kicking off its financial assistance distribution on Wednesday, August 11.

Cities of Metro Manila were among the areas in the country placed under the tougher enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20.

Just like last time, a low-income individual will receive P1,000 and a low-income family will receive P4,000.

For the residents’ safety and convenience, Muntinlupa and Makati partnered with digital wallet GCash to distribute their financial assistance.

Martha Sazon, GCash President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a report that they are still open to other LGUs in NCR for partnership for their cash distribution activities.

“During these challenging times, we continue to support the government with financial technology solutions to help mitigate the negative effects of this pandemic. Through these efforts, we also strive to achieve financial inclusion for all Filipinos,” Sazon was quoted as saying in a Business World report.