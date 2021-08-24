Calls to help Hospicio de San Jose amid surging COVID-19 cases

Filipinos called on their fellow social media users to lend a helping hand anew to the Hospicio de San Jose in Manila, the first social welfare agency, as it records more than 100 active cases, including children and the elderly.

Reports note that 103 individuals in the Catholic charitable institution have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday.

It was only in July when the institution was declared COVID-free after infections were reported in April.

While many patients are on their way to recovery, at least two of those infected were brought to the hospital.

“Nung July, some of them have documents to be processed for adoption. So they need to have follow-up sa mga doctors nila so some employees and some children go out to see their doctors. So some of them who have doctor appointment, nag-COVID,” Sister Maria Socorro Pillar Evidente, the institution’s administrator, said to GMA’s “Balitanghali.”

“So we don’t know kung sila ang carriers or baka naman nagkataon… Plus, we don’t know whether it’s coming from food that is ordered online ng mga personnel namin,” she added, referring to the transactions that happen between deliveries.

Evidente said the Manila Health Department is giving them medical attention. There are also enough vitamins from those who have already donated.

However, it would be of greater help if more people would donate to help patients recover faster from the viral disease.

For those who wish to donate, they can deposit at BPI M.H. Del Pilar branch account number 8103-0986-62 or Metrobank UN Avenue branch account number 175-3-17550678-1.

Donations can also be sent through their GCash at 0996-893-6635.

Food donations are also welcome, especially fresh vegetables and fruits.

For inquiries and other concerns, the public may send an e-mail message to the following address: mspg.evidente@gmail.com.

Those who have learned of the incident called for others to offer a hand to the institution.

“Hello guys! If you can help out the kids in Hospicio de San Jose, any amount or donation in kind would be highly appreciated. Thank you!” a Twitter user said in response to the report.

“Calling out for help through donations. Let us save the orphans, the elders, the staff and the admin,” another online user tweeted.

“103 individuals tested positive with COVID-19 in Hospicio de San Jose. Let’s help them,” a different Twitter user said.

“Hospicio de San Jose needs our help… and our prayers too,” commented another online user.

The institution is under the management of the Sisters of the Daughters of Charity.

It is located on Isla de Convalecencia, a small island surrounded by Pasig River. It can only be accessed through the Ayala Bridge in the San Miguel district of Manila.

The Hospicio de San Jose has been a home for orphans, people with special needs and the elderly throughout its history.

According to its website, it has “created an environment of care within its island sanctuary that respects the human dignity of those marginalized by society.”

These individuals are provided with both residential and non-residential services like health and psycho-social care, pastoral and home-life support, education, vocational skills training and livelihood.