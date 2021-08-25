Avoid sharing pictures of your COVID-19 vaccination cards, Filipinos told

“The best vaccine card is the one that isn’t posted online.”

The National Privacy Commission reminded Filipinos to refrain from uploading their respective COVID-19 vaccination cards online as it contains sensitive information that could make them prone to identify thefts and other online scams.

The NPC acknowledged that being jabbed against the virus is a “cause for celebration” but warned those of sharing their milestones on social media, particularly if it involves their respective vaccination card.

“Remember: ang vaccination card ay katulad din ng iba pa ninyong mga personal na dokumento—naglalaman ito ng personal information kung saan marami dito ay sensitibo (tulad ng age, health records, atbp.). Kaya hangga’t maaari, HUWAG itong ipopost online,” it said on a Facebook post.

The commission said that if it really needs to be uploaded, certain information must be redacted or blurred to prevent malicious individuals from using it for their own purposes.

“Pero kung kailangan talaga, make it a habit na mag-REDACT. Bago mag-disclose, takpan muna o burahin ang inyong personal data for security purposes. Mahirap nang maging biktima ng identity theft at iba pang online threats!” NPC shared.

Filipinos can redact some parts of their card through photo editing apps by blurring the information out or using a digital marker to cover sensitive items.

The commission also urged Filipinos to “remind a friend” to be a responsible social media user by liking and/or sharing the post on their timelines or tagging their Facebook friends.

The vaccination card is proof that one has been jabbed against COVID-19.

It contains information such as one’s full name, address, birth date, sex and the brand of vaccine administered, among others.

For other local government units, it might also contain a QC Code of the vaccine recipient, as well as their picture.