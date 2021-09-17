62 nuns test COVID-19 positive at convent in QC

Sixty-two nuns have tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at the Religious of the Virgin Mary (RVM) convent in Quezon City, the congregation has confirmed.

In a statement released Wednesday, the RVM Secretariat said the infections were confirmed after their swab tests on Sept. 10.

The congregation said that since Sept. 14, the entire convent “has been on lockdown and fully cooperating” with the city government on health quarantine measures.

“The convent has an infirmary, which, together with the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT), closely monitors and manages the cases,” the RVM said.

The statement did not mention if there are staff of the convent on N. Domingo Street who also contracted the virus.

The city’s epidemiology and disease surveillance unit earlier reported that about 50 others who tested positive for COViD-19 are caregivers, health aides and drivers.