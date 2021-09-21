To mark Martial Law declaration anniversary, Filipino artists volt in vs tyranny through ‘Wakasan na!’ artworks

An organization of Filipino artists released templates for a cover artwork as the country marks the 49th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

The Concerned Artists of the Philippines or CAP invited other artists to submit to them their protest artworks using the template of a graphic novel cover titled “Wakasan Na!”

Pagdaan ng mahigit apat na dekada nang idineklara ng dating pangulo at diktador na si Ferdinand Marcos ang Martial Law sa Pilipinas ay mababagtas pa rin sa kasalukuyang pamamalakad ni Duterte ang binaldadong ekonomiya. pic.twitter.com/Fq7VN73mpD — Concerned Artists PH (@artistangbayan) September 19, 2021

The design of the graphic novel cover referenced the popular Japanese anime “Voltes V,” which was among the anime series banned during the height of Martial Law.

The action-packed series follows five human pilots chosen to run the titular giant robot, humanity’s last life of defense against an invading alien race of colossal army robots.

RELATED: The role Voltes V played in toppling Martial Law

A text in the cover also referenced the anime’s iconic catchphrase “Let’s volt in!” The CAP’s version read: “Let’s volt in against tyranny!”

Here are steps to join the organization’s movement:

Download your preferred (Dark or light) template in .png or .psd format from this link. Create your cover art about #StopTheKillings. Post your work on social media. Tag Concerned Artists of the Philippines and Sandugo with the following hashtags: #DuterteWakasan #NeverAgain #ArtistsFightBack #Wakasanthology Submit your artwork to be included in the official compilation via Google Forms: ly/wakasansubmit.

CAP later uploaded a compilation of these sketch covers. As of writing, it has 43 entries already.

Some of the artists who submitted included Julienne Dadivas or Hulyen Comics, the Wednesday Clothing brand, Kevin Eric Raymundo or Tarantadong Kalbo, Chico David and Cartoonist Zach.

In a statement, CAP likened the policies and decisions of the current administration to that of Marcos’ military rule.

“Pagdaan ng mahigit apat na dekada nang idineklara ng dating pangulo at diktador na si Ferdinand Marcos ang Martial Law sa Pilipinas ay mababagtas pa rin sa kasalukuyang pamamalakad ni Duterte ang binaldadong ekonomiya,” the group said.

“Mas dumami ang bilang ng pinaslang na mamamayan sa pag alma sa mga baluktot at di-makataong polisiya. Nabuhay muli ang mas malupit na tiraniya, at sa kasalukuyang krisis, nangibabaw ang apatetiko at kalat na tugon ng administrasyon ni Duterte,” it added.

The sketch cover artworks were also previously displayed as part of the organization’s protest during the State of the Nation Address last July.

Some of the artists who joined held up paintings and artworks with the similar cover title “Wakasan Na!” while voicing out their grievances against the present administration.

READ: Filipino artists, activists’ ‘Wakasan na’ artworks, raised-fist ‘tumindig’ icons at SONA rally

Aside from CAP, other groups and social media users also took to social media to remember the dark regime through hashtags #NeverAgain and #NeverForget.

Related words “Martial Law” and “Marcos” are also among the most talked about topics on Twitter Philippines on Tuesday.