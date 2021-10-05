ACT Teachers party-list bats for salary upgrade, other educational reforms in reelection bid

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Philippines raised calls for salary upgrade, financial aid and other demands as it seeks reelection to Congress.

Representatives France Castro and Antonio Tinio filed their certificate of nomination and acceptance for a third term on October 5, which is also World Teacher’s Day.

The party-list’s Facebook page also posted photos of Tinio, Castro and other members holding banners with their legislative demands and aspirations for the welfare of teachers and other educational workers in the country.

In a separate post, the party-list also listed down the benefits and reforms it is advocating for in line with World Teacher’s Day.

“Happy World Teachers’ Day! Deserve ba ni teacher ang mga ito?” read the post.

These are:

Salary upgrading

Service credits and overtime compensation

Laptop, gadget, and internet support for teachers & learners

P3,000 inflation adjustment allowance

P10,000 tax-exempt election service honorarium sa BEI

In a brief talk with reporters, Castro also stated these educational reforms they will push for should they win again.

“Kung mananalo ulit, ipaglalaban pa rin ang disenteng sweldo para sa mga guro, pagwawakas ng kontraktwalisasyon, ₱1,000 monthly allowance, internet allowance, additional benefits, pagbaba ng retirement age,” she said.

Tinio, on the other hand, denounced the persistent red-tagging of their members.

“Walang basis ang alegasyon ng gobyerno. Bahagi ito ng red-tagging para patahimikin ang mga organisasyon na legal tulad namin,” he said.

According to UNESCO, the WTD commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

This intergovernmental document “sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.”

This year, UNESCO, UNICEF, Educational International and the International Labor Organization called on governments around the world to prioritize them as part of the global education recovery efforts.

“On World Teachers’ Day, we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher. Let’s stand with our teachers!” it said.

UNESCO also shared its greeting to teachers on social media.

It stressed the role of teachers to provide quality education to future generations.

Today, we’re celebrating the leading role of teachers in providing quality education to futures generations. 👏 But we must also listen to their voices & make sure they’re adequately supported & empowered in their jobs. 💪 Do you agree? https://t.co/8YYN4fNqT7 #WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/o0HQZmz5Yr — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) October 5, 2021

Some Filipinos also joined in sending “Happy Teachers Day” posts to the country’s educators.

Some messages expressed how they miss face-to-face classes.



