From ‘softboi Rizal’ to ‘Bonifacio’s Rakrakan’: Public playlists for voter applicants

The Commission on Elections released public playlists for voter applicants to listen to while waiting in line in the voter registration process.

Comelec shared on October 19 the links of these curated playlists titled “MagpaRehistroKa” on Spotify and YouTube Music.

“May pa-soundtrip ang mga bayani natin para aliw ang pilahan sa voter’s reg! Share niyo sa mga kakilala niyong pipila!” the poll body tweeted.

#MagpaRehistroKa Pila Playlist Listen on Spotify – https://t.co/4vNxZWbhRJ

Listen on YT Music – https://t.co/MWq5Nrp2mF May pa-soundtrip ang mga bayani natin para aliw ang pilahan sa voter’s reg! Share niyo sa mga kakilala niyong pipila! pic.twitter.com/YvFn6Qyp8l — COMELEC (@COMELEC) October 19, 2021

Comeelc’s “Magparehistro Ka! Philippines” account has three public playlists with witty titles:

Bonifacio’s Supreme Rakrakan

Kween Melchora A.

Ya softboi Rizal

Comelec’s announcement on Facebook further described these playlists as:

Tugtugang puno ng karupukan.

Biritang so fierce at palaban.

Rakrakang swak for headbangan.

Each playlist has 21 to 26 songs performed mostly by different Filipino soloists and bands, both long-time favorites and rising artists.

This includes SB19, Rivermaya, Kamikazee, BINI, Maris Racal, Kuh Ledesma, James Reid, Skusta Clee and Shanti Dope.

This initiative drew some cheers online.

“How cool are these Pila Playlists, COMELEC. Panalo kayo dito haha #MagpaRehistroKa,” historian Kristoffer Pasion wrote.

“MELCHORA AQUINO — MAIN POP GIRL,” another user wrote.

Voter registration was supposed to end last September 30. Due to public clamor, however, the poll body approved the proposals for the voter registration extension from October 11 to 30.

Overseas voters registration, meanwhile, was simiarly extended for two weeks only from October 1 to 14.

This decision was warmly welcomed online.

Some Filipinos told others that this was “a sign” for others to register themselves as voters for the national polls.

RELATED: ‘Sign na ito’: Filipinos urged to register as voters after Comelec extension

Some Comelec offices and registration sites, including offices for overseas registration, soon saw an influx of voter applicants enduring long lines during this period.

This prompted the poll body on October 16 to extend voter registration hours in some areas from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays.

It is also open on Saturdays in selected areas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.