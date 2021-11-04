Filipino digital artist among finalists at COP26 summit’s DigitalArt4Climate competition

An artwork by a Filipino is one of the top finalists at the DigitalArt4Climate competition aiming to empower individuals to create art that can inspire people to take action against the global climate crisis.

Digital artist Brikko Dumas‘ artwork features someone holding a cigar and an improvised drinking material in the form of plastic with a straw—items known to pollute the ocean and pose harm to aquatic creatures.

It is titled “Nexus” and it is the tenth entry to the art competition, whose winning entries will be exhibited in Glasgow, Scotland in conjunction with the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), according to his cousin Jude Dumas.

Brikko’s entry is one of the 208 applications that have been submitted from 58 countries.

His cousin said that his artwork is now “one of the top finalists and the only entry from the Philippines.”

Jude also invited fellow Pinoys to support Brikko in the competition by casting a vote for the latter’s entry.

“We are humbly asking for your help. There’s a public voting aspect to it. Let us please vote for our kababayan’s entry and check out his work as well. Thank you for your support,” he wrote on his Facebook post.

The call for votes later reached Twitter.

The DigitalArt4Climate celebration will take place at the COP26 in Glasgow on November 11 with invited special guest-artist Refik Anadol.

Four winners would be notified via email on November 19.

The DigitalArt4Climate is described as a multi-stakeholder partnership initiative that uses block technology to turn art into digital assets, also known as NFTs, which can be collected and traded.

The initiative opens up a socio-technological innovation space helping unlock extraordinary potential for resource mobilization in support of Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Agenda 2030 implementation in general, particularly action for climate empowerment.

The website described the competition as an opportunity to showcase innovative ideas for climate action, support diversity and inclusion globally, and underscore the value of technology enabled art.

COP26 summit is an event that brings parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

It is taking place in Glasgow until November 12.