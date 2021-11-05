Quips and doubts over Pharmally exec’s claims of finding luxury cars in her garage

The brand of luxury vehicle “Lexus” made buzz on Twitter Philippines after an executive implicated in the Pharmally controversy revealed in a Senate inquiry that she found a Lexus car in her garage.

Rose Nono Lin, a stockholder of the controversial Pharmally Biological Inc., made this claim after Sen. Richard Gordon questioned her ownership of the luxury vehicle on November 4.

Lin bared that she only found the Lexus LX450D in her garage one day. It was reportedly worth P8.8 million.

“Natagpuan ko po ‘yan sa garahe po namin dahil hindi po ako mahilig sa sasakyan. Okay na po sa akin basta po tumatakbo at may masakyan po ako papunta po sa opisina,” she said.

Gordon also quizzed her about the other luxury vehicles she own.

Reports said that Lin also has a 2019 Toyota Alphard worth P3.9 million, a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser worth P4.8 million and a Land Rover worth P11.9 million.

Lin made the same explanation that she just found them in her garage.

“Pag umuuwi ako sa bahay minsan, nagugulat na lang po ako na may sasakyan, nagugulat na rin po ako na wala nang sasakyan,” she said.

The stockholder linked to Pharmally also said that it was her husband who bought these vehicles.

“Ang asawa ko po yung bumibili po, kasi siya po yung mahilig sa mga sasakyan,” she said.

Aside from Lin, other executives of another firm Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation were also previously flagged for purchasing luxury vehicles after they won a government deal worth P10 billion.

Lin previously denied Pharmally Biological was connected with Pharmally Pharmaceutical.

This big-ticket contract with the latter company has been the subject of the Senate blue ribbon committee investigations launched last August.

Its executives were being probed for alleged corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Sana all’

Following Lin’s remarks, “Lexus,” luxury vehicle division of the Japanese automaker Toyota, dominated conversations on local Twitter with over 6,300 tweets under its belt.

Some Filipinos reacted to Lin’s claims in a humorous way.

Lawyer Gideon Peña listed down modes of acquiring ownership and added “natagpuan sa garahe” in jest.

Modes of acquiring ownership:

• occupation

• intellectual creation

• by law, e.g. accession

• donation

• succession (inheritance)

• tradition, as a consequence of certain contracts

• prescription

• 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐩𝐮𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐞 — Gideon V. Peña (@attygideon) November 4, 2021

Other Twitter users quipped that they also wish a luxury vehicle would appear in their homes.

“Dear Santa, I’ve been a good girl this year so beke nemen pag gising ko may Lexus na din sa garage ko (prayer emoji),” one Twitter user quipped.

“Sana may Lexus rin bukas sa garahe namin,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Good morning! Hinabaan ko tulog ko expecting na may Lexus na sa garahe but like most of you my genie did not deliver!” one Twitter user said in jest.

Parody page Malacañang Events and Catering Services also tweeted the popular catchphrase: “Sanaol”

sanaol pic.twitter.com/H9ACgV3Net — Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) November 4, 2021

Former Supreme Court spokesperson Theodore Te were among those who joined in the conversations and joked about not having a “magic garage.”

“When I woke up, I realized I didn’t have a magic garage that’s why a Lexus didn’t appear,” Te said.

A Twitter user shared a different experience that occurs in other Filipinos’ garage.

“Buti pa yung iba tinutubuan ng Lexus sa garahe. Samantalang ang iba, napipitasan ng bisikleta roon,” the user said.

Amid the talks about Lexus, physician Carlo Trinidad said he already check the availability of the luxury vehicle with the dealer.

“Chineck ko sa dealer mismo, currently out of stock ang Lexus LX450D. Para hindi na kayo mapagod kakatingin sa mga garahe niyo kung meron na o wala. Thank me later,” he tweeted.

‘Not buying it’

While there were several quips about Lin’s explanation on owning luxury cars, others found her remarks “callous.”

“Considering the amount of pain and suffering people had as a result of the Pharmally scam, Rose Lin’s flippant remark about her Lexus is callous beyond words. And for her to have the gall to run for public office? The words ‘flayed alive and rolled in salt’ come to mind,” a Twitter user added.

Another Twitter user juxtaposed Lin’s situation with those suffered due to COVID-19 hospitalization.

“People get buried in debt due to hospitalization for COVID-19. My family included. But a Lexus just magically appeared in a Pharmally executive’s garage,” the online user tweeted.

Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list) said he is not buying Lin’s explanation.

“I woke up today without finding a luxury car in our open street public garage! No,no, Roselin, I did not wish to have one. Kahit wala akong natagpuan sa garahe namin, hindi po ako mahilig sa sasakyan. OK na po sa akin basta po nagising ako TGIF at hindi sinasakyan panloloko nyo!” he wrote on Twitter.

Amid the Pharmally controversy, Lin is running as a representative for Quezon City’s fifth district in the 2022 national elections.

She is included in the slate of Rep. Mike Defensor of Anakalusugan, a mayoral aspirant for Quezon City.

